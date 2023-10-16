British teenage sisters ‘missing in Israel’ after Hamas attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two British teenage sisters are reportedly among those missing after last weekend’s attack on Israel by the terror group Hamas.

The BBC reports that Noiya, 16, and Yahel, 13, are from Kibbutz Be’eri while their mother Lianne, who was born in the UK, was murdered during the incursion on 7 October.

Their father, Eli, is also missing while the family have not released the girls’ surname.

Noiya and Yahel are both missing after the Hamas attack on Israel (BBC)

The British family of their mother told the BBC she was "a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend who enriched the lives of all those lucky enough to have known and loved her".

"She lived a beautiful life and will be sorely missed by the heartbroken family and friends she leaves behind."

At least six Britons were killed in Hamas’s “pogrom” in Israel and a further 10 are missing, Rishi Sunak told MPs as he increased aid to the Palestinian people by a third.

The Prime Minister said on Monday the UK must “support absolutely Israel’s right to defend itself” as it targets Hamas, as he called for the immediate release of the around 200 hostages taken by the militant group.

With the families of some of the missing watching his statement in Parliament, Mr Sunak recounted that more than 1,400 people were murdered, more than 3,500 wounded and almost 200 taken hostage in Hamas’s attack.

“The elderly, men, women, children, babes in arms, murdered, mutilated, burned alive,” he continued.“We should call it by its name: it was a pogrom.”

Mr Sunak said the “terrible nature of these attacks means it is proving difficult to identify many of the deceased” but at least six Britons were killed.

Of the further 10 missing, he said some are feared to be among the dead as the UK works with Israel to establish the facts and support the families through their “unimaginable pain”.

He said eight flights so far have brought back 500 British nationals from Israel, with more leaving in the coming hours.

Addressing the British Jewish community, Mr Sunak said: “We stand with you now and always. This atrocity was an existential strike at the very idea of Israel as a safe homeland for the Jewish people.”

He also recognised that the Palestinian people are “victims of Hamas too” as he announced an extra £10m of aid funding, as concerns grow over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

He said Hamas is using Palestinians as human shields and 2,600 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting started, with Israel retaliating with airstrikes.

“We mourn the loss of every innocent life,” the prime minister said.

Echoing his statement, the leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer said: “Labour stands with Israel; Britain stands with Israel. Israel has the right to bring her people home, to defend herself, to keep its people safe.”

But he added: “Israel’s defence must be conducted in accordance with international law. Civilians must not be targeted, innocent lives must be protected. There must be humanitarian corridors. There must be humanitarian access, including food, water, electricity and medicines.”

More follows