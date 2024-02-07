Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nestle has announced it will stop making two of Britain’s favourite childhood biscuits, the Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars.

The chocolate giant said the chocolate-covered Breakaway, which was first launched in 1970, will no longer be produced from March, to make way for new products.

The Yorkie biscuit bar is also being ditched, but the chocolate bar of the same name is“staying for good”, Nestle said.

The biscuit bars will disappear from shelves following a decline in sales, the company announced. It comes after Nestle blamed falling sales on its decision in November to discontinue the Caramac bar after 64 years.

Breakaway fans can still buy the bar throughout February and March at Sainsbury’s while stocks last.

The Breakaway, made with wholemeal, oat and coconut flours, was launched in 1970 by Rowntree Mackintosh before being acquired by Nestlé in 1988.

Nestle has announced it is discontinuing its Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars following a decline in sales (Nestle/PA)

A Nestle spokeswoman said: “We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but it’s time for us to say goodbye to Breakaway.

“We have seen a decline in the sales of Breakaway over the past few years and, unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

“By saying goodbye to Breakaway, we can focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers’ tastebuds.”

Blue Riband Hazelnut as Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars are to disappear (Nestle UK/PA Wire)

She added: “While we know it’s sad to see Yorkie Biscuit go, we want to assure shoppers that we have plenty of exciting new products lined up for 2024. Watch this space.”

Nestle said one new product will be a variation on the Blue Riband bar – a biscuit called Blue Riband Hazelnut with hazelnut filling layered between the wafers, which will be available in supermarkets from February.

An Animal bar (Alamy)

In November the confectionary company dealt a further blow to sweet-toothed Brits as it decided to stop manufacturing Animal Bars.

The Animal bar was launched in 1963 as a real milk chocolate bar, with a fun game on the inside of each wrapper. Every bar has two different named animals moulded on the surface.

Previously bars that have been previously ‘axed’ made it back it the shelves, including Wispas.

Yorkie bars were sold under a marketing campaign 20 years ago as being ‘not for girls’.