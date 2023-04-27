US talk show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jerry Springer has died aged 79, his agent has confirmed to the PA news agency.

The US talk show host was best known for The Jerry Springer Show, which ran from 1991 until 2018 in the US.

His series inspired the UK’s The Jeremy Kyle Show, which ran on ITV between 2005 and 2019.

Prior to Springer’s broadcasting career, which included roles as a political reporter and commentator, he was the mayor of Cincinnati and a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.