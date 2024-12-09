Government accused of ‘tinkering’ with housebuilding permissions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Conservative shadow housing minister has suggested the Government is “tinkering” with planning decision-making, instead of “getting developers developing and builders building” new homes.

After ministers unveiled proposals to let some developers swerve town hall committees before they build, David Simmonds said the 4% of applications that elected councillors considered themselves were the ones where “the local democratic voice is so relevant”.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said Mr Simmonds’s party had “torpedoed” housing supply when they were in power.

Given the huge increase in the housing planning permissions granted under the previous government, when does the Government now intend to start work on getting developers developing and builders building? Conservative shadow housing minister David Simmonds

His department set out plans on Monday to give council employees an “enhanced decision-making role” to implement development policies, so some building proposals “could bypass planning committees entirely to tackle chronic uncertainty, unacceptable delays and unnecessary waste of time and resources”.

Mr Pennycook told the Commons the announcement was “explicitly designed to kick-start engagement” ahead of a more formal consultation, and later warned he would “consider all the powers at our disposal” to intervene if local authorities resisted the changes.

Mr Simmonds said the system “matters because it impacts the look and feel of our communities” and asked: “Given the huge increase in the housing planning permissions granted under the previous government, when does the Government now intend to start work on getting developers developing and builders building, rather than tinkering with a democratic system that’s already delivered more than a million homes with consent in England already?”

He also said during his question that with 96% of planning applications determined by council staff already, “it is that 4% to which the local democratic voice is so relevant”.

The Conservative shadow minister urged Mr Pennycook to set out what powers councillors had to call in controversial decisions, or cases where developers had not stuck to their agreed plans.

Mr Pennycook replied: “It’s quite rich hearing from (Mr Simmonds) crow about planning permissions in the system. We’re experiencing the lowest planning permission and completions in a decade as a result of the party opposite’s changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) made in December 2023 that have torpedoed supply and hit growth across this country.”

He had earlier said the announcement was “just the latest in a series of working papers on planning reform, and it’s explicitly designed to kick-start engagement before we launch a formal Government consultation on a more detailed proposition”.

The minister described three proposals which he said could “streamline local planning decision-making” across England – a national scheme setting out which types of planning applications should be determined by a committee of elected councillors and which by employed officers, new dedicated committees for strategic development “to dedicate energy to the most significant projects”, and mandatory training for elected decision makers.

We are more than willing to use all the powers at our disposal to ensure we have up-to-date local planning coverage, if there are local authorities out there ... that resist the changes we are trying to make ... we will consider all the powers at our disposal Housing minister Matthew Pennycook

He said that although just 4% of applications came before councillors’ committees, these represented some of the largest plans and therefore a “substantial portion of total units in the planning process”.

Asked by Conservative MP Gagan Mohindra (South West Hertfordshire) about Government interventions into local-level decision-making, Mr Pennycook replied: “We haven’t outlined any proposals in this working paper that relate to call-ins or the takeover of local plans from the centre.

“But he’s absolutely right, ministers already have existing powers to take over a local plan in extremis, it hasn’t been used before.

“We are more than willing to use all the powers at our disposal to ensure we have up-to-date local planning coverage, if there are local authorities out there and I say this very candidly and openly to the House, if there are local authorities out there that resist the changes we are trying to make, that take no steps to put an up-to-date local plan in place, we will consider all the powers at our disposal.”