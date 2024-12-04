Next government must reflect Fianna Fail’s election success – Martin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The next Irish government has to reflect the “very significant” number of seats Fianna Fail won in the General Election, deputy premier Micheal Martin has said.

Mr Martin, the Fianna Fail leader, said his party had now mandated him to begin negotiations with others to form a government that “can last the full term”.

Fianna Fail was the clear winner of the election, securing 48 of the Dail parliament’s 174 seats, while Sinn Fein took 39 and Fine Gael won 38.

Mr Martin’s party is expected to once again partner with Fine Gael in a coalition, but would still need the support of another party or independents to achieve a majority in the Dail.

Mr Martin spoke to the media surrounded by TDs from his parliamentary team.

Fine Gael and Sinn Fein are also holding meetings of their Dail teams on Wednesday.

The Tanaiste said “serious work is ahead of us now” with Ireland facing a number of challenges.

He said: “I have received a mandate this morning from the parliamentary party to enter into negotiations with others with a view to forming a government that can last the full term.”

Mr Martin added: “It is now about the people, about serving the people, about putting the people first, ahead of party and that will be our agenda as we discuss with others the formation of the next government.

“When I entered into negotiations on the last occasion with Fine Gael and the Green Party, I put the country first, which we have to do.

“Governments have to work smoothly, they have to work collegially and they have to work with mutual respect.”

Asked about meeting with independent TDs since the election, he said: “I have met with quite a number to sound them out, very initial meetings to try and get a sense of how they see it.

“They clearly potentially have a role here. The last government was supported by independents even though it involved three parties.

“Certainly I wanted to sound out their perspective in terms of their potential to engage with us in terms of the formation of a government.”

Mr Martin said he had had “initial contact” with Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach Simon Harris and would have a chance for a “good reflection” when they both attend a meeting of the British-Irish Council later this week.

He added: “I think Fianna Fail has secured a very significant number of seats on this occasion.

“That has to be reflected ultimately in the configuration and composition of policy and structure of government.

“Again, we have to work with others.

“It is a very fragmented Dail situation. The realities of the proportional representation electoral system, that is what we have.

“We have got to be skilful, we have got to be respectful in terms of how we put a government together.”

Mr Martin reiterated he would not be entering into negotiations with Sinn Fein over government formation.

He said: “Our policy platform is not compatible with Sinn Fein’s policy platform. I have made that clear, that remains our consistent position.”