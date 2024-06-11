Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Sunak tries to regain pole position with manifesto launch

Sir Keir Starmer met some future voters, Sir Ed Davey petted a dog and Nigel Farage dodged another drink thrown at him.

Pa
Tuesday 11 June 2024 14:02
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launches the Conservative Party General Election manifesto at Silverstone in Towcester (James Manning/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launches the Conservative Party General Election manifesto at Silverstone in Towcester (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak tried to regain pole position on the election campaign trail on Tuesday as he launched the Conservative manifesto at Silverstone racetrack, home of the British Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer went back to school in Middlesbrough, Ed Davey found a new friend in a candidate’s guide dog, and Nigel Farage dodged a cup of coffee thrown at his bus in Barnsley.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was driving home his party’s message on education at a school in Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was forced to take evasive action during his visit to Barnsley.

In the South West, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey steered his campaign on to disability issues.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross went behind the scenes of the refurbishment of the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in