Thousands still waiting for electricity to be restored following Storm Eowyn

Around 156,500 properties across the island of Ireland remain without power following Storm Eowyn.

Efforts to repair the damaged network continue into a sixth day, with 133,000 premises in the Republic of Ireland and 23,500 in Northern Ireland still waiting for their electricity supply to be restored.

In Ireland, the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met on Wednesday to continue to co-ordinate and concentrate efforts to restore power, water and telecommunications following Friday’s storm.

Ireland is expecting the delivery of several large-capacity generators, following a request under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The generators, from Poland and Denmark, will be deployed to support Uisce Eireann and telecommunications operators to bring water, phone and broadband services to homes and businesses.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne said: “This historic storm has required an unprecedented response, and the Government is throwing everything it can at helping those still suffering and getting their services restored as quickly as possible.”

Chair of the NECG Keith Leonard said: “With over 250 Emergency Response Hubs now running across the country, and more coming on stream all the time, the NECG is continuing to support local authorities in these important relief efforts.

“Local Co-ordination Groups are also now in place across 19 counties – making sure supports and resources are directed to where they are most needed, and that our most vulnerable people are prioritised for help.”

NIE Networks said it had now restored power to 261,500 properties in Northern Ireland following Storm Eowyn.

A spokesperson said: “Our primary focus is to restore power to all affected customers across Northern Ireland.

“We have over 1,400 staff escalated, as well as additional electrical and industrial employees from other agencies and jurisdictions.

“Over the coming days there may be occasions when householders experience interruption to their electricity supply as we undertake permanent repairs and work to restore all those impacted.

“Employees from our contact centre may also be in contact to check that supply has been restored.

“We are particularly keen to again remind the public to maintain safety around any damaged electricity equipment and never approach a broken pole or overhead power lines, and keep children and animals away.”

The company also warned about scam messages targeting victims purporting to come from NIE Networks.

The spokesperson added: “Our staff will not ask customers to share financial details or click URLs.

“We ask that customers do not engage, and block and report the suspicious number.”

Northern Ireland Water said all customers whose water had been interrupted should now have their supply restored.

This has been a massive joint effort, made much easier by the patience and understanding of the customers impacted. Stephanie McCullagh, NI Water

Director of customer and operations, Stephanie McCullagh said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank local councils, agencies and elected representatives who have been working alongside us to distribute bottled water, assist with access to our sites and help identify vulnerable customers.

“This has been a massive joint effort, made much easier by the patience and understanding of the customers impacted.

“While the commitment and dedication shown by NI Water staff does not surprise me, the sheer efforts and lengths they have gone to under unprecedented weather conditions are truly commendable, and once again shines a light on how vital water and our water workers are to our daily lives.”