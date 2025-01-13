Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and other Treasury officials are using artificial intelligence software to help them respond to taxpayers’ emails.

In a major announcement, Sir Keir Starmer’s government vowed on Sunday to launch a new push to “mainline AI into the veins” of Britain, in a bid to drive economic growth and “deliver a decade of national renewal”.

Downing Street is set to unveil a 50-point plan intended to help Britain lead the world in the technology by boosting computing capacity 20-fold by 2030 – with the aim of driving up productivity by using AI for everything from spotting potholes to reducing admin for teachers.

In recent weeks, the government has published briefings on a vast range of AI-related tools already being rolled out in government and the public sector – including tools to help the Foreign Office quickly provide Britons with information overseas, and to help other departments improve job adverts.

Notably, the Treasury has started to use OpenAI software to help officials respond to emails, The Times reported on Sunday.

According to a public briefing note, the software is used automatically when an email is received, with Chat-GPT technology used to summarise the correspondence and flag it under several categories, such as “high risk” or “meeting request”.

“It may suggest standard lines where a routinely asked question is detected, but does not write the entire response, which is still prepared and signed off by a Treasury employee,” according to the briefing note.

Officials claimed the technology would save “several hours of manual work per day for multiple team members”, and said tests had found the tool to have an accuracy level of around 70 per cent – meaning it performed “as good or better than existing processes”.

Officials raised the risk of emails potentially being misdirected to the wrong person, but suggested that such errors could be quickly rectified by humans.

The Telegraph previously reported in August that The Treasury was engaged in a row with the civil service union PCS over plans to use AI to respond to taxpayer emails.

PCS chief Fran Heathcote told the paper that, although the union had no objection in principle to AI, training the tool “properly takes a long time and considerable resources”.

Ms Heathcote added: “Further, in anticipation of AI working well, staff numbers are cut so you get the worst of all worlds: a poorly functioning AI system with too few humans left behind to pick up the broken pieces.”

A government spokesperson said at the time: “We make no apology for exploring innovations which improve public services. This tool has already been in use for four months and has increased productivity by 30 per cent, helping us save taxpayers’ money by stopping the need to use expensive contractors during busy periods.

“Staff at the Treasury will continue to write all public correspondence and make decisions on cases. This tool, which was developed by data science experts in the department, helps civil servants respond to thousands more questions quickly and on time.”

Unveiling his new plans on Sunday, Sir Keir said: “Artificial Intelligence will drive incredible change in our country. From teachers personalising lessons, to supporting small businesses with their record-keeping, to speeding up planning applications, it has the potential to transform the lives of working people.

“But the AI industry needs a government that is on their side, one that won’t sit back and let opportunities slip through its fingers. And in a world of fierce competition, we cannot stand by. We must move fast and take action to win the global race.

“Our plan will make Britain the world leader. It will give the industry the foundation it needs and will turbocharge the Plan for Change. That means more jobs and investment in the UK, more money in people’s pockets, and transform public services. That’s the change this government is delivering.”