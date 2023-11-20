Autumn statement - latest: Rishi Sunak gives speech ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s Wednesday budget
Prime minister Rishi Sunak is expected to paint a more positive picture of the economy in a speech this morning ahead of the autumn statement - which Jeremy Hunt has signalled could be used to cut taxes for businesses.
The chancellor has refused to rule out a shock income tax cut in this Wednesday’s budget announcement. Mr Hunt has said he wants to put the country on the path to lower taxes but would “only do so in a responsible way”, as he prepares to unveil his latest statement.
Last week, Mr Hunt promised he would address labour supply issues and business investment when he delivers an autumn statement for growth this week.
The chancellor had reportedly been considering a cut to inheritance tax, but a backlash from Conservative MPs in red wall constituencies in the north of England appears to have prompted a rethink.
The possibility of an unexpected cut in income tax and national insurance could on the cards instead, after reports that Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak are “mulling it over”.
Treasury minister: Tax cuts ‘won’t come at expense of sound money’
Gareth Davies has said the government’s autumn statement will not cut taxes “at the expense of sound money”, Archie Mitchell reports.
The exchequer secretary to the Treasury ruled out any changes that would fuel inflation or threaten the government’s ability to pay down the national debt.
Mr Davies said: “Ideally we want to get the tax burden down overall, but that won’t come at the expense of sound money.”
He told Times Radio: “We’ve always been clear that our number one target is getting inflation down. That is the tax that’s impacting families and businesses throughout the country. That’s come down now and that’s laying the foundations for growth."
Sunak to give update on state of the nation’s finances ahead of autumn statement
Rishi Sunak is expected to use a speech to paint a more positive picture of the economy ahead of the autumn statement, which Jeremy Hunt has signalled could be used to cut taxes for businesses.
The Prime Minister will hail having last week hit his pledge of halving inflation as he gives an update on the state of the nation’s finances in London on Monday morning.
Mr Hunt, the Chancellor, heightened expectations that businesses could find some relief in his financial statement on Wednesday as he said now is the time to boost growth.
But he persistently warned against changes that could fuel inflation, dampening speculation that the pressure of income tax could be eased.
Mr Hunt suggested during a round of interviews on Sunday that the personal tax burden will not come down “overnight” as he seeks to avoid prices spiralling again.
The Chancellor made clear to Times Radio that his “priority is backing British business” and changes that “unlock growth”.
Pressed if income tax could be eased, he stressed the need to act “in a responsible way”.
“I want to show people there’s a path to lower taxes. But we also want to be honest with people, this is not going to happen overnight,” he said. “It requires enormous discipline year in, year out.”
