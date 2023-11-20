Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has refused to rule out a shock income tax cut in this Wednesday’s budget announcement (Simon Dawson/10 Downing Street)

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is expected to paint a more positive picture of the economy in a speech this morning ahead of the autumn statement - which Jeremy Hunt has signalled could be used to cut taxes for businesses.

The chancellor has refused to rule out a shock income tax cut in this Wednesday’s budget announcement. Mr Hunt has said he wants to put the country on the path to lower taxes but would “only do so in a responsible way”, as he prepares to unveil his latest statement.

Last week, Mr Hunt promised he would address labour supply issues and business investment when he delivers an autumn statement for growth this week.

The chancellor had reportedly been considering a cut to inheritance tax, but a backlash from Conservative MPs in red wall constituencies in the north of England appears to have prompted a rethink.

The possibility of an unexpected cut in income tax and national insurance could on the cards instead, after reports that Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak are “mulling it over”.