What time is Boris Johnson’s announcement today?

Boris Johnson is to hold a press conference on Monday to provide an updating on England’s route of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The prime minister will hold a briefing at Downing Street and is expected to confirm that the last remaining Covid rules will be scrapped on 19 July.

He last week confirmed the government was planning to ditch social distancing and mask-wearing laws after 19 July,, despite forecasts of 50,000 daily coronavirus cases by that date and warnings from scientists that the move could be “premature”.

What time is Boris Johnson’s lockdown lifting announcement?

Boris Johnson is expected to speak today, Monday 12 July, at 5pm from Downing Street.

Where can I watch Boris Johnson’s lockdown lifting announcement?

The press conference will be streamed live on the Independent’s website, as well as on BBC and Sky News.

What is Boris Johnson set to announce?

The PM is expected to announce “the final milestone in our roadmap out of lockdown.”

This will include the reopening of nightclubs and the legal limits on group numbers to be dropped, allowing large events like festivals and weddings to go ahead.

The one-metre rule is set to be scrapped and mask-wearing in indoor spaces such as public transport and shops will not be enforced by the state, however, ministers have urged a degree of “personal responsibility” when it comes to making decisions on whether or not to wear a mask.

Along with the announcement, Mr Johnson is expected to urge caution.

He will add: “While the phenomenal vaccine rollout has offered every adult some protection against the virus, and the crucial link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths is weakened, the global pandemic is not yet over.

“Cases will rise as we unlock, so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don’t undo our progress, ensuring we can protect our NHS.”