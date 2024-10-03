UK politics live: Boris Johnson interview axed in BBC gaffe, as minister says gifts ‘different in government’
Laura Kuenssberg admits to accidentally sending notes to former prime minister, who is set to release new book Unleashed
Boris Johnson has had his prime-time interview with the BBC cancelled after presenter Laura Kuenssberg accidentally sent the former PM her briefing notes.
The BBC’s flagship Sunday political host said she “embarrassingly” sent Mr Johnson the notes “in a message meant for my team”, adding the error meant it was “not right for the interview to go ahead”.
During the morning media round, a Labour minister defended Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to pay back the more than £6,000 worth of gifts and hospitality he received since the election.
Industry secretary Sarah Jones said it is acceptable for party members to receive freebies while in opposition as they are still “building relationships”.
The prime minister‘s repayment covered the cost of six Taylor Swift tickets, four tickets to the races and a clothing rental agreement with a high-end designer favoured by his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer.
But the row over ministerial donations followed him to Brussels, where Sir Keir explained that it was “right” for him to repay the cost of some gifts, which included £6,134 he received in “clothing and personal support” from Lord Waheed Alli.
The Labour peer and fashion mogul is under investigation by the Lords’ commissioner over alleged non-registration of interests.
Tony Blair: Kemi Badenoch is right ‘not all cultures are equal’
The former New Labour leader has agreed with Kemi Badenoch’s remarks that “not all cultures are equally valid”.
The Tory leadership hopeful faced fierce criticism after claiming that some cultures are more valid when it comes to deciding who should be allowed into the UK.
Despite the backlash, Tony Blair agreed and insisted people should “assimilate into the common values”.
He told Politico: “Your cultural space is a space rich in diversity where you can pursue your own culture in what you do and the celebrations you have and the ceremonies you have and the faith you have.
“All of that’s absolutely fine. But when it comes to basic rules about democracy or, for example in our country now, rules about the role of women or people who are gay being entitled to equality, that’s not up for argument.
“You integrate with those things and it’s really important because otherwise you end up with the situation where people often say multiculturalism failed. No multiculturalism didn’t fail. There’s not a problem with most communities in the UK.”
Andy Burnham tip-toes over Starmer’s gifts row
The Greater Manchester mayor has refused to say whether Sir Keir Starmer overstepped the bounds of rules around hospitality.
He was pressed on whether the prime minister repaying £6,000 in tickets and clothes meant he had accepted too many gifts.
Mr Burnham told Sky News: “I think everyone’s got to use their own judgement, haven’t they?”
He added: “I think he’s absolutely right to say, clearer rules are needed for everybody, so everyone knows exactly what’s expected.
“So, I think we’ve got to the right place here. And I think it will help all members of parliament.”
When asked if he would have taken freebies he said: “I’m not going to say that I’m holier than thou.”
ICYMI: BBC cancel Johnson interview after sending him briefing notes
The BBC has cancelled an interview with Boris Johnson after presenter Laura Kuenssberg accidentally sent the former prime minister her briefing notes.
Ms Kuenssberg, presenter of the BBC’s flagship Sunday political interview show, said she sent Mr Johnson the notes “in a message meant for my team”.
The BBC’s political editor between 2015 and 2022 said it was “embarrassing and disappointing”, adding the error meant it was “not right for the interview to go ahead”.
Tony Blair tells Keir Starmer to ‘rise above’ donations row
And now Sir Tony Blair himself has commented on the row.
The former prime minister has urged Sir Keir Starmer to “rise above” the backlash and “get used to” the attacks.
He told a Politico podcast: “Dealing with politics at this level when you come under attack, which is, you know, it’s just the way it is. You’re going to have to get used to it.
“It’s going to be like that. But the single most important thing is always to have a driving purpose as a government.
“That is constantly rising above that because it will be, it is just part of modern politics today… It doesn’t worry me in, in terms of whether it can displace the overall [mission] of the government. But I agree you’ve got to deal with it and they’re trying to deal with it so, let them deal with it.”
Tony Blair’s strategist says donations row damages public perception
A former political secretary to Tony Blair was also on the morning media round discussing Sir Keir Starmer’s freebies row.
John McTernan said the problem was not rules being broken but the public perception.
The political strategist told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Politicians have to not only act by the rules, they have to act by community standards.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that voters are angry, the community’s angry, about what they see as double standards.
“The absolute fundamental rule of politics is the voters are never wrong. Rule one of politics is the votes are never wrong. Rule two, if you’re angry because you think the votes are wrong, please refer to rule number one.”
And voters’ anger has been noticeable in recent polls, with Sir Keir’s personal ratings dropping 45 points since July to -26, according to Opinium.
‘Right’ that PM is updating gift rules in ministerial code, says minister
Minister Sarah Jones has insisted that the prime minister has not “broken any rules” despite paying back £6,000 worth of gifts and hospitality.
She told Sky News: “I think under the last government, the issue was always about transparency, people not declaring things, people not going by the rules.”
The industry minister added that Labour is considering the rules on freebies but they have been “incredibly busy”.
However, she added: “[The PM] is looking again at the principles around gifts and hospitality.
“That’s the right thing to do.”
Angela Rayner’s Ibiza DJ booth party revealed as £836 freebie
Angela Rayner’s trip to an Ibiza nightclub where she was spotted partying in a DJ booth over the summer was a freebie worth hundreds of pounds, it has emerged.
In the latest register of MPs’ financial interests revealed on Wednesday, the deputy prime minister declared she received £836 worth of hospitality for a “visit to (a) DJ booth” at nightclub Hi Ibiza.
It was paid for by Ayita LLC, which is the agent of DJ Fisher, who she was filmed dancing with in footage of the event on 29 August that was shared on social media.
Minister: Lord Alli ‘confident’ he has done nothing wrong
Business minister Sarah Jones has defended Lord Alli, claiming the Labour peer is “confident” he had done nothing wrong.
The fashion mogul is under investigation by the Lords’ commissioner over “alleged non-registration of interests” which could lead to a breach of the members’ code of conduct.
During the morning media round, she said: “He will completely cooperate with that investigation, of course, and he’s confident he’s registered everything in the way that he should have done.
“And that’s that, really. We need to let that investigation run its course.”
Tories challenge Labour ministers to follow Starmer and repay donations
With Sir Keir Starmer facing questions over ethics and transparency for accepting generous gifts, the Tories have not lost time in calling for more ministers to repay freebies.
The Conservative party said in a statement: “Day after day more and more comes out about the scandal at the top of Keir Starmer’s government. This scandal has become a complete distraction from the job of governing.
“It appears Starmer will only be transparent when his backs against the wall. This announcement today poses more questions than it answers. Why did Starmer take these freebies in the first place? Why haven’t Angela Rayner and other senior party members not paid back donations?”
The Conservatives have a lot of experience of donation scandals. The party had previously faced scrutiny under Boris Johnson over Tory donors and their alleged links to corruption.
Bank of England governor warns ‘more aggressive’ rate cuts coming
Interest rate cuts could become “more aggressive” sparking falls in the value of the pound, the Bank of England boss has warned.
He said the Bank could move towards a “more activist” approach and reduce borrowing costs if inflation remains in check.
The warning comes as the pound fell by nearly 1% against the US dollar and the euro – to 1.317 US dollars and 1.193 euros respectively.
Mr Bailey recently said the Bank would only lower rates “gradually”, with the Bank reducing rates by 5% from 5.25% in August, marking the first reduction since March 2020, after inflation returned to the 2% target.
Inflation has since edged back up to 2.2% and experts have been forecasting just one more rate reduction before the year end, to 4.75%.
But the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East have inevitably shaken markets.
Steep rises in the cost of oil after Israel’s attempt to invade southern Lebanon have prompted Mr Bailey to monitor the situation “extremely closely”.
Mr Bailey told The Guardian: “Geopolitical concerns are very serious. It’s tragic what’s going on. There are obviously stresses and the real issue then is how they might interact with some still quite stretched markets in places.”
