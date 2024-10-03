✕ Close Tugendhat hits out at Jenrick for using video of dead friend in false claim on UK special forces

Boris Johnson has had his prime-time interview with the BBC cancelled after presenter Laura Kuenssberg accidentally sent the former PM her briefing notes.

The BBC’s flagship Sunday political host said she “embarrassingly” sent Mr Johnson the notes “in a message meant for my team”, adding the error meant it was “not right for the interview to go ahead”.

During the morning media round, a Labour minister defended Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to pay back the more than £6,000 worth of gifts and hospitality he received since the election.

Industry secretary Sarah Jones said it is acceptable for party members to receive freebies while in opposition as they are still “building relationships”.

The prime minister‘s repayment covered the cost of six Taylor Swift tickets, four tickets to the races and a clothing rental agreement with a high-end designer favoured by his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer.

But the row over ministerial donations followed him to Brussels, where Sir Keir explained that it was “right” for him to repay the cost of some gifts, which included £6,134 he received in “clothing and personal support” from Lord Waheed Alli.

The Labour peer and fashion mogul is under investigation by the Lords’ commissioner over alleged non-registration of interests.