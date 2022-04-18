✕ Close Eddie Marsan talks about John Darwin role and makes veiled jab at Boris Johnson

Labour tore into Boris Johnson after it was revealed that a gathering at Downing Street on 13 November 2020 turned into a leaving party only after the prime minister allegedly started pouring drinks and leading the celebration.

The Sunday Times reported the Prime Minister’s official photographer had captured photographs of Mr Johnson holding a beer at the gathering, and chancellor Rishi Sunak with a soft drink.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “While the British public was making huge sacrifices, Boris Johnson was breaking the law."

"If the latest reports are true, it would mean that not only did the prime minister attend parties, but he had a hand in instigating at least one of them. He has deliberately misled the British people at every turn," she added.

The prime minister is expected to deliver a statement when MPs return to the Commons on Tuesday, where he will not deny wrongdoing but will point towards the wider context.