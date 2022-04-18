Boris Johnson news - live: Labour slams PM’s ‘indefensible’ partygate row amid fresh allegations
Follow updates here
Labour tore into Boris Johnson after it was revealed that a gathering at Downing Street on 13 November 2020 turned into a leaving party only after the prime minister allegedly started pouring drinks and leading the celebration.
The Sunday Times reported the Prime Minister’s official photographer had captured photographs of Mr Johnson holding a beer at the gathering, and chancellor Rishi Sunak with a soft drink.
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “While the British public was making huge sacrifices, Boris Johnson was breaking the law."
"If the latest reports are true, it would mean that not only did the prime minister attend parties, but he had a hand in instigating at least one of them. He has deliberately misled the British people at every turn," she added.
The prime minister is expected to deliver a statement when MPs return to the Commons on Tuesday, where he will not deny wrongdoing but will point towards the wider context.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on everything related to politics in the UK.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies