Boris Johnson has admitted “we need to do more” to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, as Rishi Sunak’s spring statement faces intense criticism for not going far enough to help Britain’s poorest families.

Speaking less than 24 hours after Mr Sunak unveiled his mini-budget in the Commons, the prime minister said the cost-of-living crunch “is the single biggest thing we’re having to fix”.

He insisted the chancellor had done a “huge amount to address the increase in cost of living”, citing the announcement on cutting the national insurance contribution threshold.

However, he told LBC: “Yes… as we go forward, we need to do more.”

His comments came as a thinktank warned that the lack of support announced in the statement for low-income families leaves more than one million Britons on the verge of “absolute poverty”.

The Resolution Foundation, a living standards think tank, warned Mr Sunak’s measures represented a “big but poorly targeted policy package” which does not do enough to aid the families who have been hit the hardest by the cost-of-living crisis.