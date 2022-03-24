Boris Johnson news - live: PM admits ‘we need to do more’ as 1.3 million people face being pushed into poverty
Families face biggest drop in real incomes since the 1950s - worse than the aftermath of the 2008 recession
Boris Johnson has admitted “we need to do more” to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, as Rishi Sunak’s spring statement faces intense criticism for not going far enough to help Britain’s poorest families.
Speaking less than 24 hours after Mr Sunak unveiled his mini-budget in the Commons, the prime minister said the cost-of-living crunch “is the single biggest thing we’re having to fix”.
He insisted the chancellor had done a “huge amount to address the increase in cost of living”, citing the announcement on cutting the national insurance contribution threshold.
However, he told LBC: “Yes… as we go forward, we need to do more.”
His comments came as a thinktank warned that the lack of support announced in the statement for low-income families leaves more than one million Britons on the verge of “absolute poverty”.
The Resolution Foundation, a living standards think tank, warned Mr Sunak’s measures represented a “big but poorly targeted policy package” which does not do enough to aid the families who have been hit the hardest by the cost-of-living crisis.
No 10 announces Queen’s speech will take place on 10 May
No 10 has announced the Queen’s speech — setting out the government’s agenda — will take place on 10 May.
Downing Street said it will set out Mr Johnson’s plans to “grow our economy, cut the cost of living, make our streets safer and clear the Covid backlogs”.’
Mark Spencer, the leader of the Commons, told MPs in a written statement: “As is usual, the current session of Parliament will be prorogued ahead of the Queen’s Speech and this time will be used to enable logistical and security preparations for the State Opening of Parliament.
“The likely date of prorogation will be confirmed in due course.”The event will take place just weeks before four days of celebrations - from June 2-5 - to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.”
Watch: Rishi Sunak denies family profiting from Putin’s regime in awkward interview
Rishi Sunak has denied his family is profiting from Vladimir Putin’s regime in an awkward interview about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The chancellor was asked about reports of “family links” to Russia, which has been hit by sanctions over the war it is waging in eastern Europe.
Watch more comments from Sunak below:
Martin Lewis works out which salaries will benefit from Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement
Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has calculated which salaries would be affected by the chancellor’s spring statement announced yesterday.
In a video posted on social media, the personal finance expert talked viewers through the direct impacts of Rishi Sunak’s decision to increase the threshold at which workers start paying national insurance.
My colleague Holly Bancroft reports:
Martin Lewis works out which salaries will benefit from Sunak’s Spring Statement
People earning over £35,000 will feel the pinch of higher national insurance contributions in April
Breaking: ‘Illusionist’ Sunak has not done enough to protect poor from living standards hit, thinktank warns
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been branded a “fiscal illusionist” by a respected economic thinkthank, which found his tax cuts in Wednesday’s mini-budget “will not be enough to protect poorer households from a significant hit to their living standards”.
Andrew Woodcock, our politics editor and Anna Isaac, our economics editor, will have more details on this story as they come:
Illusionist Sunak ‘has not done enough to protect poor from living standards hit’
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been branded a “fiscal illusionist” by a respected economic thinkthank, which found his tax cuts in Wednesday’s mini-budget “will not be enough to protect poorer households from a significant hit to their living standards”.
Johnson admits ‘we need to do more’ to tackle cost-of-living crisis
Boris Johnson has admitted “we need to do more” to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, as Rishi Sunak’s spring statement faces intense criticism for not going far enough.
The Office for Budget Responsibility – the spending watchdog – said last night that Britons are set for the biggest fall in living standards in a single financial year since records began in 1956.
Our politics correspondent Ashley Cowburn has the story:
Boris Johnson admits ‘we need to do more’ to tackle cost-of-living crisis
PM’s comment follows intense criticism of Rishi Sunak’s spring statement for not going far enough
Ministerial statements due in Commons on Thursday
- Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy: Energy Update.
- Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport: Parliamentary Question Correction.
- Secretary of State for Education: Update on Children with No Recourse to Public Funds.
- Secretary of State for International Trade: Canada Trade Policy Update.
- Secretary of State for International Trade: India trade negotiations update.
- Leader of the House: State Opening of Parliament.
- Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Northern Ireland Update.
- Prime Minister: Machinery of Government.
- Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: State Pension LEAP.
Here are the written ministerial statements due to be made in the Commons on Thursday:
Breaking: UK imposes sanctions on Russia to target mercenary assassin squad
The UK has imposed new sanctions on Russian billionaires and businesses, as well as the Wagner Group mercenaries tasked with assassinating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The paramilitary Wagner Group is a private military company employing fighters from civil conflicts around the world, and has been active in Ukraine since 2014 supporting pro-Russian separatist elements in the eastern Donbass region.
Our politics editor Andrew Woodcock has more details:
UK imposes sanctions on Russia to target mercenary assassin squad
The UK has imposed new sanctions on Russian billionaires and businesses, as well as the Wagner Group mercenaries tasked with assassinating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Rishi Sunak denies family profiting from Putin’s regime in awkward interview
Rishi Sunak has denied his family is profiting from Vladimir Putin’s regime in an awkward interview about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The chancellor was asked about reports of “family links” to Russia, which has been hit by sanctions over the war it is waging in eastern Europe.
My colleague Zoe Tidman reports:
Rishi Sunak denies family profiting from Putin’s regime in awkward interview
Chancellor’s wife has stake in father’s IT firm which has operations in Russia
Rishi Sunak- ‘We all have different breads in my house'
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has revealed that his family all eat different types of bread while on a media round where he was defending the measures announced in his Spring Statement.
Mr Sunak was asked by BBC Breakfast which food he noticed was rising in price in the supermarket amid inflation fears.
He reportedly replied: “It’s probably, I think bread, probably is the thing. The one we buy I’m sure is now about £1.20 and it was about £1, from memory.”
When he was asked what kind of bread he eats, Mr Sunak replied: “It’s a Hovis king of seeded thing.
“We have a whole range of different - we all have different breads in my house, a degree of healthiness between my wife, myself and my kids.”
Mr Sunak lives with his wife and two daughters.
Matt Hancock failed to disclose private messages with Tory MP Owen Paterson - watchdog says
Former health secretary Matt Hancock failed to tell officials about private messages that he sent to former Tory MP Owen Paterson, the National Audit Office has revealed.
In a report, the watchdog said that Mr Hancock’s department did not properly record why it had awarded contracts worth nearly £500million to the healthcare firm, Randox - the firm Mr Paterson was paid to lobby for.
The NAO also revealed that the Department of Health and Social Care failed to declare four meetings its ministers held with Randox. However, the report added that the NAO had “not seen any evidence that the government’s contracts with Randox were awarded improperly”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies