Nadhim Zahawi says people will be expected to wear masks in indoors enclosed spaces

Nadhim Zahawi has revealed that Boris Johnson will share the government’s latest Covid data with the nation tomorrow, as well as guidance on social distancing after 19 July.

Appearing on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, which is currently being covered by Trevor Phillips, the vaccines minister said he was “confident” England would proceed to stage four of the roadmap out of lockdown on the so-called “terminus date”.

Speaking briefly about what the government’s plans for the next few weeks will include, Mr Zahawi said people would still be “expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed places” – even though the legal requirement to do so would be dropped.

It comes after Sajid Javid warned that NHS waiting lists could rise to 13 million in the coming months as the health service grapples with the Covid third wave on top of a huge backlog of treatment. In his first interview since taking over as health secretary, Mr Javid said he was “shocked” by the growing numbers waiting for non-Covid care.