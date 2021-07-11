Covid news – live: Public ‘still expected to wear masks indoors’ after 19 July as NHS waiting list to soar
Follow the latest updates and statistics below
Nadhim Zahawi has revealed that Boris Johnson will share the government’s latest Covid data with the nation tomorrow, as well as guidance on social distancing after 19 July.
Appearing on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, which is currently being covered by Trevor Phillips, the vaccines minister said he was “confident” England would proceed to stage four of the roadmap out of lockdown on the so-called “terminus date”.
Speaking briefly about what the government’s plans for the next few weeks will include, Mr Zahawi said people would still be “expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed places” – even though the legal requirement to do so would be dropped.
It comes after Sajid Javid warned that NHS waiting lists could rise to 13 million in the coming months as the health service grapples with the Covid third wave on top of a huge backlog of treatment. In his first interview since taking over as health secretary, Mr Javid said he was “shocked” by the growing numbers waiting for non-Covid care.
- Sajid Javid warns NHS waiting list could soar to 13 million amid Covid third wave
- PM’s £11.6bn climate fund to be swiped from aid budget
- Will the government U-turn on cuts to universal credit?
- NHS workers may not have to self-isolate if pinged by Covid app due to fears of staffing crisis
- Permanent al fresco dining will form part of Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ drive
Labour criticises move to drop masks – and ‘worrying’ NHS Covid app
The shadow education secretary said today Labour supported coronavirus restrictions lifting on 19 July if the data supported it, but that some measures should stay in place.
Kate Green told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “What we don’t want is to lift the restrictions without keeping mitigations in place that would enable that to happen more safely. So for example, that’s why we’ve said that the mandatory mask-wearing should continue in public places.”
She continued: “So yes, we do want to see the restrictions lifted if the data confirmed that that’s the right thing to do, and I hope, and the indications seem to be that it will do. But we want that with the mitigations kept in place.”
Ms Green later repeated her sentiments on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, where she went on to criticise the NHS Covid phone app.
“I have to say, Andrew, I was pinged recently and told to isolate for five days - why five when it’s supposed to be 10?” she said, adding: “Well it’s because the system couldn’t identify me for 10 days which is really worrying.”
Vaccinated adults ‘20 times safer than unvaccinated ones,’ says professor
Talking about the likelihood of catching coronavirus, a leading statistician has said you are “probably at least 20 times safer [after a jab] than if you aren’t vaccinated”.
Speaking to Andrew Marr on Sunday, Prof David Spiegelhalter said that he, a 67-year-old who is “double vaxxed to the eyeballs”, was still more at risk from dying of Covid than an “unvaxxed 30-year-old”.
Sir David also moved to stress the importance of receiving a jab, saying it “can’t be underestimated”.
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has all the details on Nadhim Zahawi’s face mask remarks here:
People ‘expected’ to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces after 19 July under new guidance, vaccines minister says
Government ‘confident’ legal restrictions can be lifted on 19 July, minister adds
Face masks will be encouraged but not legally required, clarifies Zahawi
A bit more on face masks now. Nadhim Zahawi said new guidance issued on Monday would still say people were expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed spaces, although the legal requirement to do so would be dropped.
“I think it’s important that we remain cautious and careful and the guidelines that we’ll set out tomorrow will demonstrate that, including guidelines that people are expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed spaces,” he told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday.
PM under mounting pressure on universal credit
Boris Johnson is facing mounting resistance over plans to cut the £20-per-week universal credit uplift, as a group of northern Conservative MPs warned the government it would “hamper” the economic recovery.
Describing the emergency payments as a “life-saver” for people during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Northern Research Group (NRG), representing around 50 MPs, again called on ministers to keep the increase in place.
One former cabinet minister told The Independent the move would hurt “many, many families” and risks “resurrecting old ghosts” over perceptions of the Conservatives’ attitude towards poverty.
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has more:
Northern Tory MPs’ group urges Boris Johnson not to cut universal credit
Northern Research Group say £20 uplift has been ‘life-saver’ for families, as Labour say they will ‘use every parliamentary mechanism available’ to force vote on issue
Scientists slandered by Cummings demand public record is changed
Two scientists who say they were wrongly criticised by former prime ministerial aide Dominic Cummings over their pandemic advice to the government have reportedly demanded the chance to set the record straight.
Oxford professors Carl Heneghan and Sunetra Gupta were mentioned in Mr Cummings’ damning account to parliament in May of the Government’s handling of the pandemic.
Boris Johnson’s former chief aide told a select committee hearing the two scientific advisers to the government had talked Boris Johnson out of a lockdown last autumn by saying it was not required because herd immunity had been reached.
“The Government record is important and what was stated in the record must be correct,” Prof Heneghan told the Sunday Express. “What we now have on public record is not correct. We did not say there would be no second wave.”
Zahawi defends eight weeks interval between Covid jab doses
Nadhim Zahawi signalled this morning there are no plans from the government to decrease the current eight-week wait time between two doses of a Covid vaccine.
The vaccines minister said the gap was “much better than having the interval shortened any further”.
It comes after reports of NHS staff being abused by holidaymakers who are demanding their second doses quicker, so they can travel to countries who require visitors to be fully inoculated.
Minister refuses to say if an England win could equal a bank holiday
Asked if there would be a bank holiday if England wins the Euro Championship this evening, Nadhim Zahawi said he “couldn’t possibly say”.
“I’m not going to jinx that. There’s no way I’m going to be presumptuous and jinx that on your programme,” the vaccines minister told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips.
Pressed to share his score prediction for the game, Mr Zahawi also refused to “jinx it”, to which Mr Phillips laughed and jokingly called him a “chicken”.
Vaccine rollout means rising cases will not impact 19 July plans, says Zahawi
The vaccines minister did, in the end, move to acknowledge that cases of coronavirus were rising.
“We’re seeing a rise in infection rates in this country, but also in Europe and elsewhere,”
But he added: “The difference for us is that the vaccination programme has been so successful.”
Ultimately, Nadhim Zahawi appears to claim this will not affect plans to ease restrictions further on 19 July, aka “terminus date”.
Zahawi ‘confident’ England will move to next phase of easing on 19 July
Nadhim Zahawi has said the prime minister will share the government’s latest data on Covid with the nation tomorrow.
Appearing on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, which is currently being covered by Trevor Phillips, the vaccines minister said he was “confident” England would proceed to stage four of the roadmap out of lockdown on 19 July.
Speaking briefly about what the government’s plans for the next few weeks will include, Mr Zahawi said the guidance will include people being “expected to [continue to] wear masks in indoor enclosed places”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies