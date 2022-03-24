Boris Johnson news - live: 1.3 million people will sink into poverty amid record fall in living standards
Families face biggest drop in real incomes since the 1950s - worse than the aftermath of the 2008 recession
Around 1.3 million people will be pushed into “absolute poverty” next year, a think tank has said, amid criticism that Rishi Sunak’s mini budget did little to help lower-income families.
In yesterday’s Spring Statement, Mr Sunak announced a 5p cut in fuel duty and an increase in the threshold at which people pay national insurance contributions.
However analysis from the Resolution Foundation, an economic think thank, said that Mr Sunak’s measures do not meet the scale of the cost-of-living squeeze.
Mr Sunak’s mini budget was roundly criticised in the morning papers, with many leading on the Office of Budget Responsibility’s warning that families face the biggest fall in living standards on record.
Richard Hughes, chairman of the OBR, said that people can expect a 2 per cent fall in their living standards in the coming 12 months.
Breaking: UK imposes sanctions on Russia to target mercenary assassin squad
The UK has imposed new sanctions on Russian billionaires and businesses, as well as the Wagner Group mercenaries tasked with assassinating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The paramilitary Wagner Group is a private military company employing fighters from civil conflicts around the world, and has been active in Ukraine since 2014 supporting pro-Russian separatist elements in the eastern Donbass region.
Our politics editor Andrew Woodcock has more details:
UK imposes sanctions on Russia to target mercenary assassin squad
The UK has imposed new sanctions on Russian billionaires and businesses, as well as the Wagner Group mercenaries tasked with assassinating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Rishi Sunak denies family profiting from Putin’s regime in awkward interview
Rishi Sunak has denied his family is profiting from Vladimir Putin’s regime in an awkward interview about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The chancellor was asked about reports of “family links” to Russia, which has been hit by sanctions over the war it is waging in eastern Europe.
My colleague Zoe Tidman reports:
Rishi Sunak denies family profiting from Putin’s regime in awkward interview
Chancellor’s wife has stake in father’s IT firm which has operations in Russia
Rishi Sunak- ‘We all have different breads in my house'
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has revealed that his family all eat different types of bread while on a media round where he was defending the measures announced in his Spring Statement.
Mr Sunak was asked by BBC Breakfast which food he noticed was rising in price in the supermarket amid inflation fears.
He reportedly replied: “It’s probably, I think bread, probably is the thing. The one we buy I’m sure is now about £1.20 and it was about £1, from memory.”
When he was asked what kind of bread he eats, Mr Sunak replied: “It’s a Hovis king of seeded thing.
“We have a whole range of different - we all have different breads in my house, a degree of healthiness between my wife, myself and my kids.”
Mr Sunak lives with his wife and two daughters.
Matt Hancock failed to disclose private messages with Tory MP Owen Paterson - watchdog says
Former health secretary Matt Hancock failed to tell officials about private messages that he sent to former Tory MP Owen Paterson, the National Audit Office has revealed.
In a report, the watchdog said that Mr Hancock’s department did not properly record why it had awarded contracts worth nearly £500million to the healthcare firm, Randox - the firm Mr Paterson was paid to lobby for.
The NAO also revealed that the Department of Health and Social Care failed to declare four meetings its ministers held with Randox. However, the report added that the NAO had “not seen any evidence that the government’s contracts with Randox were awarded improperly”.
Putin has already crossed ‘red line’ with ‘barbaric slaughter’ in Ukraine, Boris Johnson says
‘Tax-raising chancellor’ causing a ‘disaster for working people’, Labour says
Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has called Rishi Sunak a “tax-raising chancellor” and warned that the tax burden on working people is a “disaster”.
Mr Sunak tried to use his Spring Statement yesterday to reposition himself as a tax-cutting minister, announcing a cut to income tax in 2024.
However Ms Reeves told BBC Breakfast this morning that it was clear that Rishi Sunak was a “tax-raising chancellor”, adding: “The tax burden is the highest it’s been since the 1940s and if you take in the round all the tax cuts and increases this chancellor has announced in the last couple of years, by the end of the parliament seven out of eight people will be paying more tax, only one in eight will be paying less in tax.”
She added: “That’s a disaster for working people, for the poorest people in society who are struggling with rising food prices, rising petrol prices and most of all the big increases in tax and electricity bills.”
‘We need a tax cut in 2022 not 2024’: President of the CBI
Lord Karan Bilimoria, president of the Confederation of British Industry, has said that the income tax cut announced by Rishi Sunak for 2024 was needed now.
He told Radio 4’s Today programme this morning that “consumers are really suffering at the moment, they’re being squeezed from all angles..”
He added: “To announce a tax cut in 2024, that’s in 2024.
“We need a tax cut in 2022, and instead he’s carried on with the increase in national insurance.”
Lord Bilimoria warned that the high tax burden was hitting consumer confidence.
‘I can’t make every problem go away’ - Rishi Sunak
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he “can’t make every problem go away” following criticism that his Spring Statement didn’t go far enough in helping lower-income families.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Sunak said: “I’ve always been honest; these are global challenges that we face.
“We’re not alone in experiencing them, and I can’t, I wish I could - and it’s the hardest part about this job not being able to do everything that people would like you to do - but I can’t make every problem go away, but where we can make a difference we want to, and that’s what yesterday was about.”
Euro 2028 tournament in Russia would be ‘beyond comprehension’, says Boris Johnson
It would be “beyond comprehension” for football’s ruling authorities to award Russia the right to host the Euro 2028 tournament, Boris Johnson has said.
The prime minister was speaking after it emerged that Vladimir Putin has launched a last-minute attempt to challenge the bid by the United Kingdom and Ireland, writes Political Editor Andrew Woodcock.
It had been hoped that the joint UK/Ireland bid would be selected unopposed, but Russia’s Football Union put in an application just hours before the deadline on Wednesday - despite being barred from international football because of the invasion of Ukraine.
Cost of living crisis: Lack of support will push 1.3 million into absolute poverty, economists warn
Around 1.3 million Brits will be pushed into absolute poverty by the cost of living squeeze, after the chancellor failed to offer more support to low income households in his Spring Statement, the Resolution Foundation, an economic think tank, has said.
This is the first time, outside of a recession, in which poverty has risen so sharply, Economics editor Anna Isaac writes.
Wages are failing to keep pace with inflation, which is set to peak above 8 per cent next month, and average 7.4 per cent this year. The soaring cost of living comes as taxes are also set to rise in April. Some half-a-million children will be among those pushed into poverty by this squeeze on households, the think tank said.
Read the full story here:
Lack of support will push 1.3 million into poverty, economists warn
The chancellor left the poorest households ‘painfully exposed’ in his Spring Statement, the Resolution Foundation has said
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies