Read Dominic Raab’s statement in full as he confirms formal bullying complaints

It comes as bullying allegations surround deputy prime minister

Zoe Tidman
Wednesday 16 November 2022 10:51
Comments
Staff were scared to go into Dominic Raab's office, says former head of the Foreign Office

Dominic Raab has confirmed there have been two formal bullying complaints made against him.

It came as allegations swirled around the deputy prime minister - including that he lost his temper at work, threw food across the room at work and that staff were left “scared” to go into his office.

Mr Raab, who also serves as justice secretary, has also been accused of being “abrasive and controlling” of previous aides.

He has now asked Rishi Sunak to request an “independent investigation” into the formal complaints made against him.

Here is his statement in full:

“Dear prime minister,

“When you entered No 10 Downing Street on 25 October, you rightly stated that ‘this government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level’. I am proud to take this personal article of faith.

“I have just been notified that two separate complaints have formally been made against me, in parallel, from my time as foreign secretary and my first tenure as justice secretary which ended in September this year.

“I am, therefore, writing to request that you commission an independent investigation into the claims as soon as possible. I will co-operate fully and respect whatever outcome you decide.

Dominic Raab has been facing allegations of bullying

(Getty Images)

“I remain committed to serving this government with integrity and professionalism as deputy prime minister, justice secretary and lord chancellor and welcome the opportunity to address any complaints transparently.

“I have had the privilege to serve in eight different ministerial posts in four departments. In every role, I have committed myself to delivering for the British people, and bringing as much energy, professionalism and determination to the task at hand as I could muster.

“I have been blessed to work with a wide range of outstanding civil servants, in particular my brilliant and dedicated private offices. I have always welcomed the mutual challenge that comes with serious policy-making and public service delivery.

“I have always sought to set high standards, and force teams that can deliver for the British people amidst the acute challenges that we have faced in recent years.

“I have never tolerated bullying, and always sought to reinforce and empower the teams of civil servants working in my respective departments.

“I look forward to addressing these complaints, and continuing to serve you as deputy prime minister, justice secretary and lord chancellor.

“Yours ever,

“Dominic Raab.”

