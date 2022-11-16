✕ Close Related: When is the Autumn Budget and what to expect?

Jeremy Hunt has said soaring inflation is “eating into pay cheques, household budgets and savings” energy bills and food prices pushed it to a 41-year high.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation jumped to a higher-than-expected 11.1 per cent in October - the highest rate since October 1981.

The chancellor blamed the impact of the pandemic and war in Ukraine for the spike in prices, adding: “This insidious tax is eating into pay cheques, household budgets and savings, while thwarting any chance of long-term economic growth.

“It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances. That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books.”

It comes as Mr Hunt is likely to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses when he delivers his Autumn Budget tomorrow, part of a range of measures designed to restore the UK’s economic credibility.

The Financial Times first reported the chancellor will make the lifting of the cap one of the few measures to survive from Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget, amid speculation about the “difficult decisions” that Mr Hunt and the prime minister are likely to take as they try to find up to £60bn from a combination of hikes and spending cuts.