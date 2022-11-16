Rishi Sunak news - live: Hunt says inflation ‘thwarting’ economic growth as it hits 41-year high
‘This insidious tax is eating into pay cheques, household budgets and savings,’ chancellor says
Related: When is the Autumn Budget and what to expect?
Jeremy Hunt has said soaring inflation is “eating into pay cheques, household budgets and savings” energy bills and food prices pushed it to a 41-year high.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation jumped to a higher-than-expected 11.1 per cent in October - the highest rate since October 1981.
The chancellor blamed the impact of the pandemic and war in Ukraine for the spike in prices, adding: “This insidious tax is eating into pay cheques, household budgets and savings, while thwarting any chance of long-term economic growth.
“It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances. That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books.”
It comes as Mr Hunt is likely to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses when he delivers his Autumn Budget tomorrow, part of a range of measures designed to restore the UK’s economic credibility.
The Financial Times first reported the chancellor will make the lifting of the cap one of the few measures to survive from Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget, amid speculation about the “difficult decisions” that Mr Hunt and the prime minister are likely to take as they try to find up to £60bn from a combination of hikes and spending cuts.
Warning of ‘lethal combination of recession and inflation’
The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) warned of a “lethal combination of recession and runaway inflation” unless Jeremy Hunt acts.
BCC head of research David Bharier said: “While the Bank of England seeks to control inflation through further interest rate rises, this is a blunt instrument that fails to address the core drivers of inflation for most firms: soaring energy costs, global supply chain disruption, and rising staff costs due to labour shortages.
“Ahead of tomorrow’s autumn statement, businesses will need to see a clear plan from the Chancellor to boost business investment and growth, as well as targeted measures that ease the specific causes of inflation.
“The UK economy otherwise faces a lethal combination of recession and runaway inflation.”
Soaring inflation ‘government’s biggest economic failure’
Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said the government’s “biggest economic failure has been their disastrous attempts to get inflation down”.
She said: “Families are now struggling to get by because of this Government’s inaction and incompetence on spiralling prices.
“After inflicting so much chaos, the latest Conservative chancellor is now expecting the public to clean up their mess with grossly unfair tax rises.
“Our crumbling hospitals and run down classrooms are on the brink of savage cuts all because the Conservative party crashed the economy to fund tax cuts for the richest companies. The country will never forgive them for this.
“This week Jeremy Hunt should target the oil firms and banks making bumper profits to fill the blackhole in Britain’s finances, rather than inflicting more pain and misery on struggling households.”
No talks on UK-US trade deal in Bali
Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden did not discuss a UK-US trade deal in their bilateral meeting at the G20, Downing Street has said.
The prime minister’s press secretary told reporters in Bali: “There wasn’t specific talk about a trade deal, but our relationship is not just about trade and they are our closest trading partner even without a trade deal.
“But you know, it goes beyond that, whether that’s security, whether it’s dealing with the economic challenges that we face.”
Asked if that meant a trade deal was not a priority for the PM, she said: “Obviously our close relationship and as one of our biggest trading partners that is a very important part of our relationship.”
She also declined to comment on the timing of a potential agreement.
‘Important to remain calm’, says Sunak
Rishi Sunak said it was important to remain calm and to establish the facts after a missile hit Poland close to the border with Ukraine.
Speaking at the start of a session on digital transformation at the G20 summit in Bali, the prime minister said it was “critical” to protect the international order.
“It is important that we remain calm and focus on establishing the facts,” he said.
“I spoke to President Duda this morning to express my sympathy and pledge our support.
“As I said yesterday, it is critical we protect the international order and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.”
Downing Street declines to comment on details surrounding missile hitting Poland
Downing Street has declined to comment on reports that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, saying that the facts needed to be established first.
The prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “Certainly the incident was looked at and discussed at the G7, I think, on all sides there’s agreement there needs further investigation before any conclusions are drawn.
“It’s important to look at the facts and establish the facts in the first instance before coming to any conclusions.
“None of that changes what we know has happened which is a substantial missile attack into Ukraine from Russia targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.
“It’s a barbaric attack, particularly coming at a time when world leaders are meeting shows the continued contempt Putin shows towards international order.”
72% of single mothers worried about running out of money in retirement, finds report
Four in 10 (40 per cent) single mothers say they are not a member of a pension, compared with three in 10 (29 per cent) women generally, according to a report.
Nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) of single mothers are concerned about running out of money in retirement, as are 61 per cent of women generally and 52 per cent of men, Scottish Widows said.
Lone parent households with dependent children have £29,000 of assets on average, covering all wealth, including pensions, it said.
This compares with over £275,000 for the average couple with dependent children.
Sunak’s meeting with Xi Jinping called off, says Downing Street
Rishi Sunak’s meeting with China’s president Xi Jinping at the G20 summit has been called off, Downing Street has said.
The bilateral talks were scheduled in the afternoon, but were scrapped due to timings changing after an emergency morning meeting of G7 and Nato leaders over missiles crossing into Poland, according to the prime minister’s official spokesperson.
Hunt wants tough decisions needed as inflation soars
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt blamed the impact of the pandemic and war in Ukraine for the spike in prices as he warned that “tough” decisions on tax and spending would be needed in Thursday’s autumn statement.
“The aftershock of Covid and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is driving up inflation in the UK and around the world,” he said.
“This insidious tax is eating into pay cheques, household budgets and savings, while thwarting any chance of long-term economic growth.
“It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances. That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books.
“We cannot have long-term, sustainable growth with high inflation. Tomorrow I will set out a plan to get debt falling, deliver stability, and drive down inflation while protecting the most vulnerable.”
UK inflation jumps to new 40-year high
Inflation has reached a new 40-year-high of 11.1 per cent amid soaring energy bills and food prices.
The rate of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation hit the peak in October from 10.1 per cent in September, the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.
Liam James is reporting on this breaking story below:
Health secretary pledges NHS changes to tackle ‘future storms’
The NHS needs to be put on a better footing to deal with future storms, the health secretary is expected to say.
Steve Barclay will tell the NHS providers conference in Liverpool the health service is about to experience a tough winter.
He will say: “We face the twin threats of Covid and flu, external pressures around energy and cost of living, and we enter the colder months without the breathing space that we might have usually had due to Covid pressures over the summer.”
