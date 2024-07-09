✕ Close Starmer Vows To Govern Scotland With ‘Mandate For Change’

Prime minister Keir Starmer is set to chair his cabinet this morning as Labour sits on the front benches for the first time in 14 years.

Sir Keir will meet with his cabinet from 9.30am following a roundtable with the UK’s metro mayors at Downing Street this morning.

A new cohort of 643 MPs is expected to gather on the green benches at 2.30pm, when they will elect a Speaker who is responsible for the House of Commons and the debates which take place inside the chamber.

Sir Keir Starmer is also set to say his first words at the despatch box as Prime Minister, having secured the keys to Number 10 Downing Street after last Thursday’s General Election.

It comes as Rachel Reeves has said the new government has inherited the “worst set of circumstances since the Second World War” as she sets out a raft of housing reform in her first speech as chancellor.

Meanwhile, Lord Cameron stepped back from frontline politics after last week’s election defeat but will keep his House of Lords seat for life.