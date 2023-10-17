Labour councillors quit in protest over Keir Starmer’s Israel stance

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several Labour councillors have quit the part in protest over Sir Keir Starmer’s stance on Israel’s planned invasion of Gaza – including the first Arab Muslim woman on Manchester City Council.

Amna Abdullatif said she had been left “no choice” other than to resign from Labour as she accused the Labour leader of “effectively endorsing a war crime”.

The councillor said Sir Keir and senior frontbenchers had made “horrifying” comments about Israel having the right to withhold fuel, water, food and electricity from the 2.2 million Palestinians trapped in Gaza, effectively endorsing a war crime”.

Sir Keir, who has continued to emphasis his strong support for Israel’s “right to defend herself” and has said “responsibility lies with Hamas” for the bombardment on Gaza.

Asked on LBC if he thought a siege of Gaza was appropriate if it involved “cutting off power, cutting off water”, the Labour leader replied: “I think that Israel does have that right,” before also clarifying: “Obviously, everything should be done within international law.”

Ms Abdullatif, who will now sit as an independent, said: “Collective punishment is illegal under international law. It is inhumane and unconscionable.”

“I cannot fathom how the leadership of the party I represent has not called for a de-escalation to violence, and a ceasefire. This is deeply irresponsible and dangerous.”

Two Labour councillors in Oxford, Shaista Aziz and Dr Amar Latif, have also quit the party since Sir Keir made the comments about Gaza.

Keir Starmer has emphasised Israel’s ‘right to defend herself’ (AP)

Ms Aziz said politicians must “evoke humanity” and “put an end to collective punishment in Gaza”. Mr Latif claimed Mr Starmer had responded in such a way “because he’s afraid of losing votes”.

The Labour Muslim Network also accused Mr Starmer of endorsing the “collective punishment” of 2.2 million people in Gaza – calling for him to “retract his comments on LBC, and apologise”.

Asked if Israel has a right to lay siege to Gaza, the Labour leader told BBC last week: “I think Israel has the right to defend herself in the face of appalling and shocking terrorism.”

Questioned if the bombardment of Gaza worries him, he said: “Responsibility lies with Hamas. We need to be really clear about that.”

On Monday Sir Keir insisted in parliament that civilians in Gaza “must not be targeted” as he called for humanitarian corridors to be opened to allow the supply of food, water and electricity to the Gaza Strip.

Sir Keir also said the international community must keep “striving for a two-state solution" to the conflict. “We cannot let Hamas brutality be a catalyst for conflict in the wider region. Engagement between Israel and Arab nations must be strengthened not abandoned.”

The Labour leader said it is “crucial that this House speaks with one voice in condemnation of terror, in support for Israel in its time of agony and for the dignity of all human life”.