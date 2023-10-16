Jump to content

Israel-Hamas war: Starmer calls for 'two-state solution' to end conflict

Israel-Hamas war: Starmer calls for 'two-state solution' to end conflict

Sir Keir Starmer called for a "two-state solution" to the Israel-Hamas conflict during a speech in parliament on Monday, 16 October.

The Labour leader appealed for a "Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel" as MPs returned to the Commons following party conferences.

"We cannot let Hamas brutality be a catalyst for conflict in the wider region. Engagement between Israel and Arab nations must be strengthened not abandoned," Sir Keir added.

Rishi Sunak "affirmed that the UK continues to support a two-state solution” during a meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of Palestinian National Authority, Downing Street said.

