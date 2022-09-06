✕ Close Moment Liz Truss is announced as new Tory leader and next prime minister

Boris Johnson is set to give his final speech as prime minister on Tuesday morning as his successor prepares to announce her top team.

The day will begin with a valedictory statement from Downing Street by Mr Johnson at around 7.30am before he heads to Balmoral to formally tender his resignation to the Queen ahead of Ms Truss’s arrival. He is expected to use his address to urge Tories to rally round his successor.

It comes after it emerged on Monday evening that both Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries are set to quit their cabinet roles after Ms Truss won the Conservative leadership.

Ms Truss is expected to announce key members of her cabinet on Tuesday, with reports that a ‘bold’ plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and freeze bills will be introduced on Thursday.

But polling has found only one in five people in Britain are pleased Ms Truss will be their new prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak in a gruelling six-week contest.

Another poll found that even Tory voters had no confidence in Ms Truss to address the energy crisis.