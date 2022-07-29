✕ Close Rishi Sunak says Margaret Thatcher best Tory leader in history

Liz Truss’s campaign for No 10 was boosted by a major endorsement after she and rival Rishi Sunak faced a grilling from voters in the first official hustings with Tory members in Leeds.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace threw his support behind Ms Truss, as he criticised Mr Sunak for “walking out the door” of Boris Johnson’s Cabinet.

The former chancellor was hit with accusations he “stabbed Boris Johnson in the back” while facing a series of tough questions from Tory party members.

During Thursday’s hustings, Mr Sunak was confronted by a Tory named Matthew, from West Yorkshire, who told the former chancellor: “You’re a good salesman and you have many strong attributes, but many people continue to support Boris Johnson who has delivered consistently through treacherous waters.

“He is the man who made you as a senior politician. And some people don’t want to see that in No 10.”

Mr Sunak responded by saying that it had become clear that there was “a significant difference of opinion” between the pair on the economic direction of the country.