Truss faces fresh questions over ‘Fizz with Liz’ champagne dinner

Liveupdated1659585310

Liz Truss news - live: Foreign secretary faces fresh questions over ‘Fizz with Liz’ champagne dinner

MPs must declare any gifts benefits or hospitality with a value over £300

Namita Singh
Thursday 04 August 2022 04:55
Comments

Tory leadership race: Liz Truss insists U-turn over regional pay policy shows she is ‘decisive

Liz Truss is embroiled in fresh controversy after a leaked email left her facing questions over why she did not declare thousands of pounds spent on schmoozing Tory MPs in the run up to her bid to succeed Boris Johnson.

Around a dozen Conservative MPs attended a so-called “Fizz with Liz” champagne dinner hosted by the foreign secretary at Mayfair members club 5 Hertford St last year.

The event was paid for by club owner, multimillionaire aristocrat Robin Birley.

When The Independent asked why Ms Truss has not declared the function – worth an estimated £3,000 – in the Commons register, where MPs are obliged to disclose hospitality worth more than £300, her spokesperson denied she had organised it.

It had “nothing to do with her,” they said. Ms Truss was merely one of a number of Conservative MP guests invited by “organiser and host” Mr Birley, the spokesperson said.

However, this account is disputed by other MPs present who told The Independent that she was the host and not Mr Birley, who “turned up briefly to say hello”.

1659585310

Foreign secretary embroiled in controversy over ‘Fizz with Liz’

Liz Truss is embroiled in fresh controversy after she was probed in a leaked email about the non-declaration of thousands of pounds spent on hosting Tory MPs in the run-up to her bid to succeed Boris Johnson.

Around a dozen Conservative MPs attended a so-called “Fizz with Liz” champagne dinner hosted by the foreign secretary at Mayfair members club 5 Hertford St last year.

While the event was paid for by club owner, multimillionaire aristocrat Robin Birley, Ms Truss’ spokesperson denied organising the event. They said, it had “nothing to do with her” and that she was merely one of the persons invited by “organiser and host” Mr Birley.

However, this account is disputed by other MPs present who told The Independent that she was the host and not Mr Birley, who “turned up briefly to say hello”.

Read more in this exclusive from my colleague Simon Walters:

Truss faces fresh questions over ‘Fizz with Liz’ champagne dinner

Exclusive: MPs must declare any gifts, benefits or hospitality with a value over £300

Namita Singh4 August 2022 04:55
1659582968

Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for 4 August 2022 where we provide the latest on the Tory leadership race.

Namita Singh4 August 2022 04:16

