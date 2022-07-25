Jump to content
1658721566

Tory leadership - live: Sunak and Truss to have first head-to-head debate in premiership race

Pair will clash over tax and immigration in BBC showdown at 9pm today

Namita Singh
Monday 25 July 2022 04:59
When will the next Conservative Party leader be announced?

The candidates for the Conservative leadership are preparing for their first TV head-to-head debate, which could play a decisive role in determining who succeeds Boris Johnson as prime minister.

With many of the 160,000 Tory members likely to vote as soon as ballot papers arrive next week, the BBC showdown at 9pm today could be the only real chance for Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to make their pitch direct to those determining their fate.

The pair will clash over tax and immigration, but Labour insisted they should be grilled on how they would fund their “fantasy economics” plans, whether they would abolish non-dom status and how they would help families facing a £1,000 leap in energy bills this autumn.

On the eve of the debate, Ms Truss set out proposals for a network of “full-fat freeports”, offering tax breaks, light-touch planning rules and scaled-back regulation in the hope of attracting investment and growth.

Mr Sunak took a tough line on China, branding the east Asian country “the biggest long-term threat to Britain”.

1658720401

Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Monday, 25 July 2022 where we provide the latest on the Tory leadership race and everything that is buzzing in Westminster.

Namita Singh25 July 2022 04:40

