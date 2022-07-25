✕ Close When will the next Conservative Party leader be announced?

A new poll that asked Conservative voters who would be the best person for prime minister has seen Boris Johnson come out on top.

The current prime minister beat both Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss who are in the running to take Mr Johnson’s job.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss are preparing for their first TV head-to-head debate on BBC tonight at 9pm, with many of the 160,000 Tory members likely to vote as soon as ballot papers arrive next week.

The pair will clash over tax and immigration, but Labour insisted they should be grilled on how they would fund their “fantasy economics” plans, whether they would abolish non-dom status and how they would help families facing a £1,000 leap in energy bills this autumn.

The foreign secretary set out proposals for a network of “full-fat freeports”, offering tax breaks, light-touch planning rules and scaled-back regulation,

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak took a tough line on China, branding the east Asian country “the biggest long-term threat to Britain”.