Tory leadership – live: Boris Johnson preferred to Truss and Sunak by party members
Last two candidates will go head-to-head in BBC showdown tonight
A new poll that asked Conservative voters who would be the best person for prime minister has seen Boris Johnson come out on top.
The current prime minister beat both Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss who are in the running to take Mr Johnson’s job.
Mr Sunak and Ms Truss are preparing for their first TV head-to-head debate on BBC tonight at 9pm, with many of the 160,000 Tory members likely to vote as soon as ballot papers arrive next week.
The pair will clash over tax and immigration, but Labour insisted they should be grilled on how they would fund their “fantasy economics” plans, whether they would abolish non-dom status and how they would help families facing a £1,000 leap in energy bills this autumn.
The foreign secretary set out proposals for a network of “full-fat freeports”, offering tax breaks, light-touch planning rules and scaled-back regulation,
Meanwhile, Mr Sunak took a tough line on China, branding the east Asian country “the biggest long-term threat to Britain”.
Rishi Sunak says China is ‘biggest threat’ to UK as he promises new curbs on Beijing
Rishi Sunak has promised to ban China’s controversial Confucius Institutes from the UK, labelling the country the “biggest-long term threat to Britain”.
The announcement would signal a major hardening of government policy on China if Mr Sunak becomes the next prime minister, following pressure from a vocal caucus of Tory backbencher, Dominic McGrath writes.
In recent months Mr Sunak’s Tory leadership rival Liz Truss has also taken an increasingly hardline approach on China in her role as foreign secretary.
This latest announcement will be seen as a move to firm up the former chancellor’s national security credentials, as he promises to close all 30 of China’s Confucius Institutes in the UK.
Former chancellor vows to ban Confucius Institutes from country
Sunak’s campaign for asylum seekers could be a ‘negative thing’ for holiday destinations, James Cleverly says
Education Secretary James Cleverly said a suggestion from Rishi Sunak’s campaign that asylum seekers could be housed on cruise ships could be “reputationally quite a negative thing” for holiday destinations if the ships are moored nearby.
Asked about putting people seeking asylum on disused cruise ships, Mr Cleverly told Times Radio: “It’s understandable that (Mr Sunak) needs to put across a strong position on migration issues. I get that.”
He added: “I haven’t seen the practicalities of that. I do think that it would be interesting to see where those ships would be moored because typically the places where you can moor a cruise ship are holiday destinations.
“And I’m not completely sure that that would suit the tourist industry in our coastal towns which need I think a boost rather than what might be reputationally quite a negative thing, but I will look at that.”
Mr Cleverly added: “What we have seen is Liz has consistently taken a strong line on these things, the Foreign Office was of course heavily involved in the negotiation of the Rwanda scheme.
“Liz Truss has said she is going to extend that to other countries. She has got pre-existing and very strong relationships with a number of other countries around the world, and I think that is a very credible plan.”
Sunak understands NHS crisis and calls it an ‘emergency,’ Jeremy Hunt says
Rishi Sunak is the first of the two Tory leadership candidates to speak about the NHS and call it an “emergency”, the Jeremy Hunt MP has said.
He told Sky News this morning: “Only Conservative governments take the tough and difficult long-term decisions the country needs and [Sunak] was prepared to say publicly that we can’t afford to take unfunded tax cuts, and I thought that was very brave.”
Watch the full clip here:
Education secretary says Truss has ‘taken a firm line’ on China’s influence
Education secretary James Cleverly said Liz Truss has been talking about addressing the influence of China for “quite some time”, and suggested the issue is new for Rishi Sunak’s campaign.
Mr Cleverly, who is backing Ms Truss in the Tory leadership election, was asked on Times Radio if Confucius Institutes should be banned.
He said Ms Truss “has taken a firm line on China’s influence globally”.
He said: “She’s been talking about these for a long time. So I’m very glad that Rishi’s now talking about the issues that Liz has been talking about for quite some time, and of course we do need to look at China’s influence, not just on the world stage but here in the UK.”
Asked again about potentially removing the institutes in the UK, he said: “I’m in a position as education secretary where it would be unwise for me to make significant policy announcements in response to the positions that have been put out through a leadership campaign.
“We do of course, and I would say we have already been looking at the influence that China has in our education system. This is not new, it might be new to the people on Rishi’s campaign team, but it’s not new to anyone that’s worked in the education or the Foreign Office.”
Funded by the Chinese government, Confucius Institutes are ostensibly culture and language centres but critics have labelled them propaganda tools.
Editorial: Truss and Sunak are out of step with the public on immigration
“Politics has been beyond surreal for quite some time now, but rarely has it felt more dystopian. Has there ever been a spectacle quite so grotesque as two people, fighting to be the next prime minister, seeking to outbid one another by announcing ever more extreme policies that a clear majority of the country find repulsive?
“The current terrain in the ongoing battle is a contest to see who can be the most cruel to asylum seekers. Or rather, not actually be the most cruel, but simply say the most cruel things.”
Read more:
Editorial: For many people, the Johnson government became untenable precisely because of the appalling Rwanda policy, which was rushed out 24 hours after the PM received his fixed penalty notice
New poll shows Tory voters think Boris Johnson is best for PM job
A new poll asking Tory voters who would be the best prime minister shows Boris Johnson with the most votes, beating both leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.
Truss promises ‘full-fat freeports’ with vow to cut red-tape for business
Liz Truss has pledged to boost UK growth rates with “full-fat freeports”, in the latest policy proposal to emerge in the Tory leadership campaign.
The Foreign Secretary, who is currently tipped as the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson, has promised to cut red-tape and boost investment as part of her bid to defeat rival Rishi Sunak.
The latest flagship policy from her campaign may also be seen as a bid to steal a march on Mr Sunak, who has been an advocate of free ports since his days as a backbench MP and has used the contest to style himself as the “common-sense Thatcherite” candidate.
The plan from Ms Truss, seen as the candidate of the Tory right-wing and as the most popular with the grassroots, comes with fresh promises of reducing regulation and cutting Whitehall bureaucracy.
Read the details:
Leadership rival Rishi Sunak has been an advocate of free ports since his days as a backbench MP.
Truss’ spokesperson lash out at Sunak for attacking China
Allies of the foreign secretary were quick to lash out at the former chancellor over his warning that China represents the “biggest-long term threat to Britain”.
A spokesperson for Ms Truss said: “Liz has strengthened Britain’s position on China since becoming foreign secretary and helped lead the international response to increased Chinese aggression.
“This will only continue when she becomes prime minister and seeks to expand her network of liberty around the world.”
Mr Sunak also came under pressure from his rival over his strategy to combat illegal migration, as he seeks to win over the Tory grassroots voters who will decide the next Conservative leader.
Calling the current system “broken”, he offered a 10-point plan on Sunday that included a commitment to a narrower definition of who qualifies for asylum compared to that from the ECHR, with enhanced powers to detain, tag and monitor illegal migrants.
Sunak hardens stance against China
Ahead of his first head-to-head TV debate with Liz Truss, former chancellor Rishi Sunak hardened his tone against China as he promised to close all 30 of the country’s Confucius Institutes in the UK.
Funded by the Chinese government, they are ostensibly culture and language centres but critics have labelled them propaganda tools amid worsening Sino-Western relations.
Mr Sunak accused China of “stealing our technology and infiltrating our universities”, pledging to work with US president Joe Biden to stand up to China at home and abroad.
But those claims were met with scepticism by Truss supporters, with former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith calling the announcement “surprising”.
Sir Iain, the co-chairman of the inter-parliamentary alliance on China, said: “Over the last two years, the Treasury has pushed hard for an economic deal with China. This is despite China sanctioning myself and four UK parliamentarians.
“Despite China brutally cracking down on peaceful democracy campaigners in Hong Kong, threatening Taiwan, illegally occupying the South China Sea, committing genocide on the Uyghurs and increasing its influence in our universities.
“After such a litany, I have one simple question, where have you been over the last two years?”
Attorney general Braverman contradicted by own department on legality of Rwanda deportations
The attorney general has been publicly contradicted by her own department over whether the government’s Rwanda deportations policy is illegal.
Suella Braverman last week claimed the UK needed to leave the European Convention on Human Rights to go ahead with the removals, arguing that they would be found unlawful under the treaty.
But Ms Braverman’s department has now again claimed that the policy is legal after all, as it prepares to defend it in court.
Labour said that Ms Braverman had “debased her office in the pursuit of her political ambitions”, resulting in an “absolute shambles”.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:
Attorney general Suella Braverman contradicted by own department on Rwanda policy
Braverman had wanted to ‘eliminate’ protections against torture, using the policy as a pretext
