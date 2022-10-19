Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Home secretary Suella Braverman has dramatically left the government, adding to the mounting disarray enveloping Liz Truss’s government.

Ms Braverman departed this afternoon and is expected to be replaced in cabinet by former transport secretary Grant Shapps.

Reports suggest that her departure relates to the home secretary sharing secure information on a private mobile phone, in what was described as an “honest mistake”.

The bombshell news comes just five weeks after the standard-carrier for the Conservative right was appointed to the highly-sensitive Home Office post on Ms Truss’s arrival in 10 Downing Street.

Her departure gives Ms Truss an opportunity to respond to backbench calls to broaden her cabinet, after she excluded all supporters of leadership rival Rishi Sunak from her frontbench team last month. If Sunak-backing Mr Shapps was appointed, it would follow the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as chancellor and trade minister Greg Hands, neither of whom backed Truss for leader.

Speculation was raging in Westminster after the PM suddenly cancelled a planned visit to a defence company in Hertfordshire for what No 10 would describe only as reasons of “government business”.

Downing Street did not deny a report that Ms Braverman had been removed, with the Guardian saying that she told the PM she was going in a meeting in Ms Truss’s private Commons office, while The Sun said she had been sacked.

Ms Braverman has widely been seen as being “on manoeuvres” to challenge for the leadership as the champion of the right if Ms Truss was toppled.

She clashed with Ms Truss over immigration, breaking with the government line by saying she wanted a return to David Cameron’s target of fewer than 100,000 immigrants a year.

And she raised hackles on Tuesday by saying in the House of Commons by accusing opposition parties of being a “coalition of chaos”, adding: “It’s the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati, dare I say, the anti-growth coalition that we have to thank for the disruption that we are seeing on our roads today.”