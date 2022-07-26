Tory leadership – live: Sunak says Truss risks tipping millions into ‘economic misery’
Foreign secretary accuses rival of ‘scaremongering’ while former chancellor says ‘nothing Conservative’ about her approach
Rishi Sunak has warned Liz Truss risks tipping millions into “economic misery” and fuelling inflation with her economic proposals, as the pair trashed each other’s policy platforms in an acrimonious debate.
Hitting out at the foreign secretary’s £30bn-plus tax cut plans, the former chancellor claimed there was “nothing Conservative” about her approach, with the party having “absolutely no chance” of winning the next election.
Ms Truss hit back at the former chancellor accusing him of “scaremongering” and “Project Fear” — a term Brexiteers used to dismiss the economic warnings of the Remain camp in 2016.
While both suggested more help for the British public on rocketing energy bills if they replace Boris Johnson in No 10, Ms Truss also went on to claim Mr Sunak’s current proposals would tip the country into recession.
The foreign secretary also accused her rival of “pushing for closer trade relationships” with China while Mr Sunak said “Liz has been on a journey” to get to a point where she opposes closer ties.
Truss attacks former chancellor for raising taxes ‘to the highest rate in 70 years’
Liz Truss accused Rishi Sunak of raising the taxes to the highest rate in last 70 years in Tuesday’s blue-on-blue attack during the BBC debate.
Slamming the economic policy of her rival, Ms Truss said: “No other country is putting up taxes at this moment, the OECD has described Rishi’s policies as contractionary.”
“What does contractionary mean? It means it will lead to a recession. We know what happens when there’s a recession.”
Mr Sunak spoke over Ms Truss and warned inflation was a problem in the 1980s and it is a “problem we have now”.
He added: “Liz, your plans, your own economic adviser has said that will lead to mortgage interest rates going up to 7 per cent, can you imagine what that’s going to do for everyone here and everyone watching, that’s thousands of pounds on their mortgage bill?
“It’s going to tip millions of people into misery and it’s going to mean we have absolutely no chance of winning the next election either.”
Ms Truss highlighted that Mr Sunak wants to raise corporation tax this autumn at a time of a “global economic crisis”.
Sunak accuses Truss of risking millions into ‘economic misery’
Trashing the policy plans of foreign secretary, Rishi Sunak accused her of tipping millions into “economic misery and fuelling inflation as he hit out at her tax cut plans.
Claiming that there was “nothing Conservative” about her approach, with the party having “absolutely no chance” of winning the next election, he said” “You’ve promised over £40 billion of unfunded tax cuts - £40 billion more borrowing.
“That is the country’s credit card and it’s our children and grandchildren, everyone here’s kids will pick up the tab for that.
“You’ve promised over £40 billion of unfunded tax cuts - £40 billion more borrowing.
“That is the country’s credit card and it’s our children and grandchildren, everyone here’s kids will pick up the tab for that.
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports:
Sunak says Truss risks tipping millions into ‘economic misery’ in acrimonious debate
Foreign secretary hits back accusing ex-chancellor of ‘Project Fear’
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Tuesday, 26 July 2022 where we provide the latest from Westminster.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies