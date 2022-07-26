✕ Close Truss accuses Sunak of being 'Project Fear'

Rishi Sunak has warned Liz Truss risks tipping millions into “economic misery” and fuelling inflation with her economic proposals, as the pair trashed each other’s policy platforms in an acrimonious debate.

Hitting out at the foreign secretary’s £30bn-plus tax cut plans, the former chancellor claimed there was “nothing Conservative” about her approach, with the party having “absolutely no chance” of winning the next election.

Ms Truss hit back at the former chancellor accusing him of “scaremongering” and “Project Fear” — a term Brexiteers used to dismiss the economic warnings of the Remain camp in 2016.

While both suggested more help for the British public on rocketing energy bills if they replace Boris Johnson in No 10, Ms Truss also went on to claim Mr Sunak’s current proposals would tip the country into recession.

The foreign secretary also accused her rival of “pushing for closer trade relationships” with China while Mr Sunak said “Liz has been on a journey” to get to a point where she opposes closer ties.