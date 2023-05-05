Local elections 2023 – live: Early results show Labour gains as Tories brace for more losses
Conservatives lose control of multiple councils including Plymouth
Rishi Sunak’s Tories are braced for heavy losses as results come in for local elections across England, with Labour and the Liberal Democrats both making gains in what one Conservative MP described as a “terrible” night for his party.
The contests were the first to be fought under new rules requiring voters to carry photographic ID, and the elections watchdog said “regrettably” some people were turned away from polling stations as a result.
The Conservatives have so far lost control of councils in Tamworth, Brentford and North West Leicestershire, while Labour replaced them as the largest party in Hartlepool and Worcester.
Labour have also gained Plymouth on an above-average swing that may well reflect the controversy about cutting down trees in the city centre and took majority in Stoke-on-Trent turning the council from no overall control.
Senior Conservatives have sought to present the setbacks as a mid-term “blip”, but with the prospect of a general election in 2024 there will be concerns that they have suffered losses in the north, south and the Midlands.
With full results from 25 out of the 230 councils where elections were being held, the Conservatives had suffered a net loss of 36 councillors, Labour had a net gain of 38 councillors and the Liberal Democrats added a total of eight councillors.
‘Terrible’ night for our party - Tory minister
The local election results have so far been “terrible” for the Conservatives, a Tory MP has said.
Johnny Mercer, the defence minister and MP for Plymouth, was speaking after his party lost control of Plymouth Council to Labour.
In early results, Rishi Sunak’s party lost control of five councils, including Brentwood, Tamworth, North Leicestershire, Hertsmere and East Lindsey.
Ed Davey hails ‘groundbreaking wins’
Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey hailed a set of “groundbreaking wins” that “show people are sick to the back teeth of this government”
Commenting on early local elections results, Mr Davey said: “This is a groundbreaking night for the Liberal Democrats. We are exceeding all expectations. We have delivered a hammer blow to the Conservative Party in the Blue Wall ahead of next year’s general election.
“We’re making progress all over the country - including in the heart of the Blue Wall, where we’re confident of taking control of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.
“From Bath to Brentwood, more and more communities are choosing Liberal Democrats to be their local champions.
“The message from voters is clear: they are sick to the back teeth of Rishi Sunak and his out-of-touch Conservative Government. At this election, it is the Liberal Democrats who are defeating the Conservatives and delivering the fair deal people deserve.”
‘Voters’ punishing Sunak for Tories failure’
Labour is on course to win the next General Election, national campaign co-ordinator Shabana Mahmood has said. “These results show that we are on course for a majority Labour government,” she added.
“We have spent the whole campaign talking about Labour’s plan to tackle the Tory cost of living crisis which is the number one issue for voters. Rishi Sunak can’t talk about it because the Tories crashed the economy and they don’t know how to fix it.
“Tonight has been a disaster for Rishi Sunak as voters punish him for the Tories’ failure.”
UK Conservatives suffers a net loss of 144 seats
British prime minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives were facing a bleak set of local election results with voters punishing his party over political scandals, sluggish economic growth and high inflation, early results showed today.
While governing parties often struggle at mid-term elections, the council results in England will be the largest, and possibly last, test of voter sentiment before the next general election which is expected to be held in 2024.
The Conservative Party suffered a net loss of 144 seats on local councils that were up for re-election, the early results showed. The main opposition Labour Party, which is hoping to gain hundreds of seats in a mid-term vote, added 96 seats.
The Liberal Democrats had a net gain of 40 seats.
The results will decide more than 8,000 council seats in 230 local government authorities who are responsible for the day-to-day provision of public services such as bin collections and schools.
Tory losses ‘certainly’ fault of Johnson and Truss, says transport minister
Transport minister Huw Merriman suggested that former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were to be blame for the Conservative losses in local elections across England.
“When I was talking to my constituents on the doorsteps yesterday, they were talking about older news about former prime ministers, but saying your current leader seems to have what it takes,” Mr Merriman told the BBC.
“He seems to be turning things around for us, but this is the opportunity for the electorate to give their vote on where we have been previously.”
Asked if it was Mr Johnson and Ms Truss’s fault, the transport minister responded in the affirmative.
“Certainly, on the doorsteps the feedback I got was that we are in a better place. The polls show that as well. People are reacting in a more positive way towards Rishi Sunak.”
Major results declared so far
Results from 45 out of the 230 councils have been out. Here is what the outcome looks like so far
- Tories lost control of five councils, including Plymouth, and suffered a net loss of 102 councillors
- Labour gained control of two councils, securing Plymouth from Conservatives and Stoke-on-Trent from no overall control
- While Labour put on 84 councillors, Liberal Democrats have put on a net 30 councillors
- Labour’s Chris Cooke won the battle to become mayor of Middlesbrough, defeating independent incumbent Andy Preston
Labour celebrates gaining Stoke on Trent council
Tories lose control of Hertsmere
The Tories lost control of Hertsmere where deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden is MP, with 13 councillors voted out. Labour gained seven and the Lib Dems six.
Major results so far
Tamworth, Brentford and North West Leicestershire fell from Tory administrations to no overall control, while were replaced Labour as the largest party in Hartlepool and Worcester.
Labour gained control of Plymouth, where the Tories had run a minority administration - a result branded “terrible” by government minister and local MP Johnny Mercer - then did the same in Stoke-on-Trent, another general election battleground.
