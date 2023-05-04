Local elections 2023 – live: Voters head to the polls as Sunak faces first electoral test
Local authority and and mayoral contests taking place across England
Voters are heading to the polls in local elections taking place across most of England as Rishi Sunak faces his first electoral test as prime minister.
Mr Sunak predicted a “hard night” for his party at the ballot box, but said that the Conservatives were now moving away from “box set drama” politics.
The local elections are also likely to be the final set of polls before the next general election, with the results expected to give an indication of whether Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could be on course for Downing Street.
Mr Sunak’s pre-polling day comments came at an Onward think tank event on Wednesday evening.
He said that his administration had worked to improve the economy and move away from the “box set drama” of what went before his premiership, in what appeared to be a reference to predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
Conservatives and Labour ramp up expectation management
Both the Conservatives and Labour have been ramping up their respective expectation management efforts on how the local election results will pan out.
CCHQ insists the Tories will lose 1,000 seats while Labour says they will gain 400 - figures that have been dismissed by experts as too high and too low.
Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester, told the Politico website that if the Conservatives “are above 28 percent they have done better than they did in 2019. If they’re at 25 percent that’s the worst they’ve ever done.”
For Labour, “38 percent-plus is a really good yardstick because it is the best they did in this spell of opposition under Ed Miliband in 2012... If it’s lower than 38, questions start being asked of ‘is this good enough to deliver the sort of swings we need next year.’”
Voter ID explained: What are the new rules at polling stations for local elections?
Voters in the UK will be required to present photo identification to prove they are who they say they are when they arrive at polling stations, after a change in the law instigated by the UK government.
The new stricture came in as part of the Elections Act 2022, first trailed in the Queen’s Speech of May 2021 and passed by parliament last April in the interest of improving election security. It will not apply to those voting by post.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Where are elections taking place?
A total of 230 local authorities are holding contests on 4 May, ranging from small rural councils to some of the largest towns and cities – though no elections are scheduled in London or Birmingham.
Polls are also taking place to choose mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.
Ian Jones reports:
2023 local elections: When and where are they taking place?
The Conservatives have made a net loss of 40 seats in council by-elections since May 2022.
Fears ‘Trumpian’ rules could even see voters with ID turned away as UK goes to polls
Senior Conservatives have expressed concern that even voters with photo ID risk being turned away from polling booths if new rules are strictly applied at local elections on Thursday.
Former cabinet ministers urged staff manning polling stations to be “flexible” when judging a likeness against old photographs.
The government is already under pressure over the law following warnings that more than a million people could be unable to vote as they do not have a valid form of ID.
Kate Devlin and Archie Mitchell report:
Senior Tories express fears even voters with photo ID risk being turned away
Call for officials to be ‘sensible and flexible’
Polls open
Polls have opened across England, with Rishi Sunak set to face his first major electoral test since entering No10 just over six months ago.
The prime minister predicted a “hard night” for his party at the local elections, but said that the Conservatives were now moving away from “box set drama” politics.
The local elections are also likely to be the final set of polls before the next general election, with the results expected to give an indication of whether Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could be on course for Downing Street.
Full report:
Rishi Sunak predicts ‘hard night’ for Tories as he faces local elections test
Conservatives are trailing heavily behind Labour going into Thursday’s polls
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
Today we’ll be covering the local elections as voters head to the polls across England.
We’ll also bring you all the latest developments from Westminster and elsewhere.
Stay tuned.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies