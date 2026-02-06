Mandelson-Starmer latest: Met Police searching two properties linked to ex-Lord amid Epstein investigation
No arrests have been made as enquires are ongoing, police say, as pressure continues to pile on the PM to take action
Police are searching addresses in Wiltshire and Camden, north London, as part of a misconduct in public office investigation launched into Lord Peter Mandelson.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "I can confirm that officers from the Met's Central Specialist Crime team are in the process of carrying out search warrants at two addresses, one in the Wiltshire area, and another in the Camden area.
"The searches are related to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offences, involving a 72-year-old man.
"He has not been arrested and enquiries are ongoing."
It comes as the lobbying firm co-founded by Lord Mandelson has cut all ties with the former US ambassador in light of his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Global Counsel said Lord Mandelson no longer has a stake in the business nor any influence over it, and co-founder and chief executive Benjamin Wegg-Prosser said he was stepping down.
Meanwhile, Westminster is in disarray as pressure mounts on Sir Keir Starmer to sack his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, or jeopardise his own position as prime minister.
We need to talk about Dame Karen Pierce – the midlife woman pushed out of her job for Peter Mandelson
Before Mandelson was appointed the UK’s ambassador to Washington, Pierce was already doing a brilliant job.
Eleanor Mills says the current scandal is a self-inflicted wound for Keir Starmer and another example of a great woman of a certain age being replaced by one of the boys:
Meet Dame Karen Pierce – the midlife woman pushed out of her job for Peter Mandelson
Two police officers investigate Lord Peter Mandelson’s house
Two people believed to be police officers arrived outside Lord Mandelson’s house near Regent’s Park in central London on Friday afternoon.
One of them appeared to be wearing a small body camera. They knocked on the door and entered the house.
After a short while, the two people left Lord Peter Mandelson’s house to collect items from their car.
They collected a blue box and a large bag, before re-entering the property near Regent’s Park in central London.
A man has since left Lord Peter Mandelson’s house and got into a car. He declined to comment, including on anything happening inside the residence.
Senior government figures forced to hand over private messages with Mandelson
Senior government figures will have to hand over their messages with Peter Mandelson ahead of the release of files related to the prime minister’s decision to appoint the former peer as US ambassador despite his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
The government is set to publish Mandelson’s vetting documents in the hopes that transparency will help Sir Keir Starmer weather the political storm threatening his leadership, after he apologised to victims of Epstein for the appointment.
On Wednesday, the prime minister backed down and ceded control to parliament’s intelligence and security committee (ISC) to decide what would not be released into the public domain based on national security concerns.
Athena Stavrou reports:
Senior government figures forced to hand over private messages with Mandelson
Wiltshire property where Mandelson declared he would not not hide ‘under a rock’ because of Epstein revelations
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
Mandelson declared he would not hide “under a rock” despite a series of shocking revelations about his relationship with the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein from his Wiltshire home earlier this week.
In a bizarre interview published on Monday, carried out before some of the most serious allegations emerged, Mandelson said that “hiding under a rock would be a disproportionate response to a handful of misguided historical emails, which I deeply regret sending.”
He added: “I too am amazed by some of the conversations I had and areas of my life where I was seeking advice from Epstein.”
He also praised Epstein’s dinner parties and said he could not recall anything related to an extraordinary photo, released by as part of the Epstein files, that pictured him in his underpants.
He said he had “no idea what I am doing in this photograph or who the woman was. It looks as though she came in and showed me something on an iPad”.
Who is Morgan McSweeney? Starmer’s right-hand man and Peter Mandelson ally
Morgan McSweeney, seen as an ally of the disgraced peer, is considered the driving force behind Lord Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador.
This is despite his alleged knowledge that Mandelson's dealings with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein continued after the financier’s conviction for child sex offences.
As the prime minister’s right-hand man, Mr McSweeney is central to government strategy and decision-making.
Read more here:
Who is Morgan McSweeney? Starmer’s right-hand man and Peter Mandelson ally
BREAKING: Two properties linked to ex-Lord being searched by police amid Epstein investigation
Police are searching addresses in Wiltshire and Camden, north London, as part of a misconduct in public office investigation launched into Lord Peter Mandelson.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "I can confirm that officers from the Met's Central Specialist Crime team are in the process of carrying out search warrants at two addresses, one in the Wiltshire area, and another in the Camden area.
"The searches are related to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offences, involving a 72-year-old man.
"He has not been arrested and enquiries are ongoing."
Zack Polanski slams Keir Starmer over Mandelson-Epstein row: ‘Serious questions to answer’
Polanski slams Starmer over Mandelson-Epstein scandal
Starmer allies warn a Rayner coup could trigger general election
The prime minister’s allies have warned that a leadership coup by Angela Rayner could trigger a general election.
One Labour figure who served on Sir Keir Starmer’s front bench told The Telegraph: “Presumably Angela Rayner, if she got elected, would have a completely different agenda.
“If you come in with a completely different agenda then the country legitimately says, ‘We didn’t vote for this’.”
In-fighting in Labour party as MPs disagree over McSweeney
Responding to names of Labour MPs calling for Morgan McSweeney to be sacked, Luke Akehurst MP said: “I'm not sure Morgan McSweeney should lose much sleep over this small collection of my PLP colleagues, all policy rebels on various issues, calling for his departure.”
The MP for North Durham added: “The same names repeatedly take the opportunity to share their hot takes with the media.”
Karl Turner MP was quick to fire back, saying: “I don’t think McSweeney will give a monkeys, Luke. But our PM should. And so should you. We aren’t some sort of fast food franchise. We are the Labour Party.
“Getting clever like this about those of us that have got the bottle to speak says more about you than it does about me.”
John McDonnell signs Nadia Whittome's Early Day motion
Labour MP John McDonnell has said he “signed and wholeheartedly support[s]” Nadia Whittome’s Early Day motion calling for a public inquiry into the British public figures and Institutions linked to Epstein.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks