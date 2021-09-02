Matt Hancock spotted on Swiss Alps break with lover Gina Coladangelo

Matt Hancock and his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo have been spotted in the Swiss Alps on their first holiday as a couple.

The Tory MP had stepped down as health secretary after the couple’s affair during the pandemic was exposed to the press.

CCTV footage leaked to a newspaper showed them kissing in Mr Hancock’s departmental office in May, a time when the UK was in stage two of Covid restrictions and face-to-face contact with people indoors was restricted.

The pair, who were married at the time of their relationship being made public, and have since left their marital homes, have been seen this week at a £87-a-night mountain hideaway in the resort of Villars-sur-Ollon.

They arrived at the resort near Geneva on Tuesday, after driving there from the UK in a bid to remain low-key, according to reports.

Photos from The Express newspaper show him wearing a baseball cap while socialising with Ms Coladangelo with a group of other people.

Mr Hancock, 42, had tried to keep a low profile since resigning after his affair with mother-of-three Ms Coladangelo, 44, who he first met when they were students at Oxford University.

The pair’s affair was made public after the footage was leaked to a newspaper (-)

Despite being publicly supported by PM Boris Johnson, Mr Hancock resigned 48 hours after the CCTV images were published in The Sun, and said he wished to remain out of the public’s glare for his three children and wife Martha.

His resignation sparked a Cabinet reshuffle, with Sajid Javid replacing him as health secretary.

Mr Hancock then resurfaced in August when he was spotted bodyboarding on holiday in Cornwall.

Also last month, the West Suffolk MP was spotted on the London Underground by a group of young women on a night out. They documented their encounter with him by posting on social media app TikTok.