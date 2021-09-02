Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo are reportedly taking their first holiday together since the news broke that the pair were having an affair.

Candid video of the couple – both of whom are still married to other partners – embracing in former health minister Hancock’s office hit headlines in May.

Both partners left their respective spouses as a result.

They have now been spotted abroad enjoying a trip together. But where have they picked for their first getaway as an official couple?

Where are Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo on holiday?

The pair have been seen holidaying in the Swiss Alps, in the village of Villars-sur-Ollon, near Montreux. They drove to the town from the UK, reports the Daily Express, for their stay at Villars Mountain Lodge. The hotel describes itself as “a vibrant and relaxed concept in a charming and trendy setting”, as well as “resolutely modern and at the same time delightfully authentic”, and currently has rooms from a reasonable £96 a night.

The resort of Villars is better known as a winter sports destination, popular for ski holidays during the season. In summer, visitors can hike and cycle around mountain paths, plus visit the local museum, salt mines and outdoor pools.

What are the rules for travel to Switzerland?

Fully vaccinated Brits can enter Switzerland for any reason, including leisure purposes. Unvaccinated UK travellers cannot, unless they fall under a slim handful of exemptions.

Travellers eligible to enter Switzerland no longer have to quarantine on arrival, as long as they can provide a negative PCR test.

Unvaccinated children and adolescents arriving from the UK under the age of 18 are allowed to enter Switzerland if accompanied by fully vaccinated adults.

Is Switzerland on the green list?

Yes – as of Monday 30 August, Switzerland has moved onto the UK’s green list for travel. This means all arrivals from there can forgo quarantine, regardless of vaccination status.

Instead, they must present a negative Covid test prior to departure for the UK, fill in a passenger locator form, and pre-book a PCR test to be taken within two days of arriving in the UK.