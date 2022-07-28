Tory leadership – live: Nadine Dorries defends mocking Rishi Sunak’s £3,500 suit
Culture secretary blames ex-chancellor for ‘ruthless coup’ against Boris Johnson
Nadine Dorries has defended mocking Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak’s expensive clothes, warning that “judgment is a huge issue” in the face of the cost of living crisis.
The culture secretary told broadcasters on Thursday that she largely blamed the ex-chancellor for a “ruthless coup” against “great leader” Boris Johnson – which she said had “unleashed the hounds of hell”.
As the race to replace the prime minister continued, the final two candidates embarked upon tours of the country, both unveiling plans to crack down violence against women and girls. Mr Sunak proposed a new “down-blousing” offence, while Liz Truss offered a law against misogynistic street harassment.
The ex-chancellor also said he would create a new emergency task force to hunt down grooming gangs, as well as tighten the law to ensure perpetrators remain behind bars for longer, while the foreign secretary announced that she would create a new stand-alone criminal offence for street harrassment.
Sunak to ‘protect precious green belt' in brownfield housing pledge
Rishi Sunak has pledged to protect the “precious” green belt as he said his housing planning policy would be “brownfield, brownfield, brownfield”.
The former chancellor said: “Over the last few years we’ve seen too many examples of local councils circumventing the views of residents by taking land out of the green belt for development, but I will put a stop to it. Under my plans, if a local community has clearly judged a development to be inappropriate, there are no circumstances in which planning permission should be granted.
“More homes can be built while protecting the green belt and our most precious landscapes. Data shows that well over a million homes could be built across the country on brownfield sites, with particularly high capacity in the North West, Yorkshire, and the West Midlands.
“These places are crying out for new homes and a combination of building here, and more inner-city densification, will help us provide the housing that the UK needs, whilst protecting the countryside around our towns and cities.”
His campaign team insisted the announcement is a huge contrast to Liz Truss, who in 2019 pledged to build one million homes on green belt land – but in the current campaign has decried what she called “Stalinist” housing targets.
Sunak more popular than Truss with swing voters, polling finds
Although both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are considerably unpopular with the public as a whole, the ex-chancellor has a significant edge over the foreign secretary among swing voters, according to new YouGov polling of almost 5,000 people.
With net favourability scores of -30 and -32 respectively, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss are considerably less unpopular than Boris Johnson (-45), but are more unpopular than Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer.
However, Mr Sunak enjoys a more commanding lead over Ms Truss in the eyes of swing voters.
The responses from those who voted Conservative in 2019 but now tell YouGove they plan to vote Labour gave net favourability scores of -25 for Sunak and -45 for Truss, while scores among those who voted Labour in 2017 but Conservative in 2019 registered at -6 for Sunak and -19 for Truss.
Truss rules out new windfall tax to help with soaring energy costs
It is “not time for another windfall tax” to help households weather the soaring cost of energy bills, Liz Truss has insisted.
As MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis urged her, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson to collectively agree upon a package of help for “panicking” families well before the leadership contest concludes in September (see post at 9:10am), the foreign secretary told reporters in Leeds: “What I believe is we need to keep taxes low to attract investment into industries.
“We need to turbocharge investment into the North of England, bringing more businesses and opportunities. The best way to do that is to keep taxes low and attract that investment into our great towns and cities, and that’s what I’m focused on.”
Citing her plans to scrap the planned National Insurance hike and place a temporary moratorium on green levies, Ms Truss added: “What we also need to do is make sure we produce more domestically produced gas, so that we are able to increase supply and keep prices as low as possible, and that’s really important as we head to net zero, using gas for our transition.”
Dorries blames Sunak for ‘ruthless coup’ against PM
Nadine Dorries has now explicitly blamed Rishi Sunak for what she called a “ruthless coup” against Boris Johnson.
“I am bitterly disappointed that Boris Johnson was removed by a ruthless coup, as he was, led largely by Rishi Sunak,” the culture secretary told the BBC’s Today show.
She also dismissed a Daily Mirror report that she might consider giving up her relatively safe seat so Mr Johnson does not have to defend his more marginal Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency – calling the claim “100 per cent nuclear grade tosh”.
US ambassador calls for further talks on Northern Ireland Protocol
The US ambassador to the UK has called for further talks on the post-Brexit trade protocol “for the sake of Northern Ireland”, amid a breakdown in relations between London and Brussels over the government’s plan to pass legislation allowing ministers to unilaterally tear up the mechanism.
Jane Hartley told Times Radio: “What we’re saying is please have conversations and get this dialogue going again. There has to be a way that both sides can come to some agreement, you know, and negotiation and negotiation, everybody always has to give a little.
“But this is an important time. The Good Friday Agreement, it will be 25 years in April. We want what we see up there – the peace, prosperity and security - to continue. So what we would urge is, please, this is not, we’re not part of this negotiation, but we would urge please sit down, sit down privately, and let’s see if there’s a way to make this work for both sides.”
Pressed on whether that meant Washington was not necessarily supporting the EU in its legal action against the UK, she replied: “I don’t want to comment on the EU. But, you know, our key commitment, our key statement here, our key policy, what we’re really proposing privately and publicly, is sit down and let’s figure out how we can make this work for the sake of Northern Ireland, for the sake of the economy, for prosperity, for security – it’s important.”
“And, you know, indecision is never a positive in terms of economic investment and things like that.”
Johnson opposes Tory grassroots campaign to keep him in power, says Dorries
Boris Johnson opposes the Tory grassroots campaign attempting to keep him in power and wants it to “stop”, his ally Nadine Dorries has insisted.
The petition calling for party members to be given a vote on whether Mr Johnson should lose the leadership – organised by Tory donor and peer Peter Cruddas – claims to have gained some 14,000 signatures, although CCHQ has yet to check whether these all belong to members, amid great scepticism.
Asked about the campaign, the culture secretary referred to a conversation she had with Mr Johnson about the issue “a few days ago”, telling BBC Radio 4: “He said, just in passing, ‘if you hear anything about these people tell them to stop, it’s not right’. So they were his words, his exact words.”
But, asked about a Johnson comeback, Ms Dorries said: “They used to say a week was a long time in politics but, you know, a few minutes is a long time these days. Who knows? Who is going to be foolish enough to sit here and predict the future?”
Her comments echo those by No 10, but appear at odds with claims by Lord Cruddas that Mr Johnson told him over lunch at Chequers on Friday that he “does not want to resign” and “wished that he could carry on” as prime minister.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has the full report here:
Martin Lewis urges Johnson, Truss and Sunak to take ‘collective action’ to help with soaring energy bills
Martin Lewis has urged Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson to “sit in a room together” and “make a collective decision now” on what help they can offer people “panicking” about the expected rise in energy bills.
Warning that “I’ve never seen anything like this”, the MoneySavingExpert founder said that typical household energy bills are set to rise to £3,500 per year, ahead of an expected further rise in January.
Lamenting that “we have this zombie government at the moment that can’t make any big decisions”, he said that as soon as the formal announcement of the price cap takes place at the end of August, companies will start telling customers of sharp direct debit rises – leaving people “panicking” and “desperate”.
“So by 5 September when we have a new prime minister, we will already be absolutely in the mire of this,” he told the BBC’s Today programme.
“Let me make a call – Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, if you’re listening, please go and sit in a room together. Make a collective decision now of what help you can give and make an announcement to forestall the mental health damage [that] is coming across the country.
“ ... You’re all in the same party, you should be able to work out some unifying policy, something for heaven’s sake, so sit in a bloody room, decide what you’re going to do together, take a little bit of collective action and give the panicking people across the country a little bit of respite from this.”
Sacking of Sam Tarry a ‘severe mistake’, says John McDonnell
Whoever advised Sir Keir Starmer on the sacking of Sam Tarry has made a “severe mistake”, Labour former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said.
The MP Hayes and Harlington told Sky News: “I don’t know who is advising Keir Starmer, but this is a completely unnecessary row that’s been invented just at a time when the Tories are tearing themselves apart, and we’ve got the maximum opportunity I think to gain an advantage in the polls that will build the support to take us into a government.
“We are having this completely unnecessary row. Sam went on the picket lines like well, like minister after minister, shadow minister after shadow minister over the years in support of workers who are asking for a decent pay rise. It’s a just cause.”
He added: “I think we just need to accept that there will be a wave of industrial action now, inevitably from union after union because their members are voting overwhelmingly for industrial action because they are saying we can’t accept a pay cut, and we have got to come off the fence and be on the side of a just cause.
“This is an unnecessary dispute and whoever has advised Keir Starmer on this, I think he has made a severe mistake.”
Liz Truss vows to build Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme axed by Boris Johnson
Liz Truss is making an audacious bid for the votes of Northern Tories by promising a new rail scheme costing tens of billions – which saw Boris Johnson accused of betrayal when he axed the plans last November because, he said, they failed on “affordability and value for money”.
Now Ms Truss, speaking to northern newspapers ahead of the first leadership hustings in Leeds, has vowed to reinstate the project if she is chosen to succeed Mr Johnson.
The foreign secretary argued that the full Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme, running from Liverpool to Leeds via Manchester and Bradford, would bring “growth and business investment” to the north of England.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has the full report here:
Nadine Dorries interview interrupted by off-camera row
A live Sky News interview in Birmingham with Nadine Dorries ended abruptly this morning following an apparent confrontation between the cameraman and an agitated passerby.
My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain has more details on the altercation here:
