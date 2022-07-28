✕ Close Moment Nadine Dorries interview goes off air after incident behind camera

Nadine Dorries has defended mocking Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak’s expensive clothes, warning that “judgment is a huge issue” in the face of the cost of living crisis.

The culture secretary told broadcasters on Thursday that she largely blamed the ex-chancellor for a “ruthless coup” against “great leader” Boris Johnson – which she said had “unleashed the hounds of hell”.

As the race to replace the prime minister continued, the final two candidates embarked upon tours of the country, both unveiling plans to crack down violence against women and girls. Mr Sunak proposed a new “down-blousing” offence, while Liz Truss offered a law against misogynistic street harassment.

The ex-chancellor also said he would create a new emergency task force to hunt down grooming gangs, as well as tighten the law to ensure perpetrators remain behind bars for longer, while the foreign secretary announced that she would create a new stand-alone criminal offence for street harrassment.