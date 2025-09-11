Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The key dates in Lord Mandelson’s decades-long friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

The British ambassador to the US has been sacked over his ties to the paedophile financier

Josh Payne
Thursday 11 September 2025 11:49 BST
Wes Streeting insists Peter Mandelson is ‘not guilty by association’ with Jeffrey Epstein

Lord Peter Mandelson has been sacked over his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Lord Mandelson appears to have described Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, as his “best pal” in a birthday note.

Here is what we know about the pair’s relationship.

2002

Lord Mandelson writes a memo encouraging the prime minister Tony Blair to meet Epstein, according to The Times.

2003

Lord Mandelson’s message to Epstein, in which he describes him as his “best pal”, is included in a “birthday book” compiled by convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Part of Mandelson’s birthday message to Epstein
Part of Mandelson’s birthday message to Epstein (House Committee on Oversight and Reform)

2006

As police in Florida suggest Epstein should be charged with four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, Lord Mandelson says “I am following you closely and here whenever you need”, after Epstein tells him he is “attempting to set up another prosecutor meeting”, according to Bloomberg.

Epstein is later arrested and Bloomberg reports that Lord Mandelson asks the paedophile for updates on the same day, saying “keep me posted”.

2007

Epstein’s lawyers engage in discussion with Miami attorney Alexander Acosta about a plea bargain that would allow him to avoid prosecution.

Peter Mandelson (left) speaks with Jeffrey Epstein in a picture from the latest trove of documents released
Peter Mandelson (left) speaks with Jeffrey Epstein in a picture from the latest trove of documents released (House Oversight Committee)

2008

Epstein pleads guilty to soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor and is sentenced to 18 months in a minimum-security prison.

The US attorney’s office agrees not to prosecute Epstein for more serious federal crimes in a secret arrangement.

Lord Mandelson writes emails showing support for Epstein while he is facing charges for soliciting a minor, including one that says “Your friends stay with you and love you.”

The emails, reported by The Sun, also show the former Labour minister tells Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before his prison sentence.

A young Epstein poses with a woman whose face has been blocked out to protect her privacy
A young Epstein poses with a woman whose face has been blocked out to protect her privacy (House Oversight Committee)

2009

Lord Mandelson stays at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment while the paedophile is serving his 18-month sentence, an internal report by the JP Morgan bank suggests.

Epstein is released from prison after serving 13 months.

2010

During his time as business secretary, Lord Mandelson brokered a deal with Epstein for the sale of a UK taxpayer-owned banking business.

2019

Epstein is arrested on sex trafficking charges after lawyers in New York conclude they are not bound by the secret non-prosecution agreement.

The paedophile financier is found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York a month later.

Lord Mandelson’s affiliation with Epstein is thrown into the spotlight after a picture of him with the paedophile financier on St Barts is published.

Keir Starmer appointed Lord Mandelson to the job of ambassador to the UK in February
Keir Starmer appointed Lord Mandelson to the job of ambassador to the UK in February (PA)

2025

Lord Mandelson tells a Financial Times reporter to “f*** off” after being asked about his relationship with Epstein.

The House Oversight Committee in the US releases a number of documents from the Epstein estate, including the “birthday book” with Lord Mandelson’s message in it.

Lord Mandelson describes his birthday message to Epstein as “very embarrassing” during an interview with The Sun’s Harry Cole Saves the West programme.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer asks Lord Mandelson to stand down.

