Rishi Sunak refuses to back James Cleverly on target of stopping all small boat crossings this year - latest
No 10 says PM will not set a deadline on his pledge to stop vessels crossing the English Channel
Rishi Sunak has refused to back his home secretary’s target to bring the number of small boats crossing the channel to zero this year.
No 10 said the prime minister would not set a deadline for delivering his pledge to stop the boats.
Earlier James Cleverly was asked what his target was for crossings this year and told LBC Radio: “Well, my target is to bring it down to zero. I mean, I’m completely committed…”
Asked if he was referring specifically to 2024, he said: “That’s my target. My target is to reduce it to zero, to stop the boats. And I’m unambiguous about that.”
The prime minister’s official spokesman said the two men were united in wanting to stop the crossings.
But he would not repeat Mr Cleverly’s target. Pushed on the 2024 target, the spokesman said the PM wanted to “stop the boats as soon as possible” but he would not “set out a deadline”.
No job offer made to Cummings - No 10
No job offer was made to Dominic Cummings during a meeting with Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has said.
The former Vote Leave campaign director previously claimed the prime minister had sought a “secret deal” with him in a bid to win next year’s election.
The prime minister’s official spokesman said a “private political discussion” had taken place, but Mr Cummings was not offered a job.
He said: “It was a political meeting, I wouldn’t have any more details than that, I think they (special advisers) have been clear there wasn’t a job offer made.”
“This is a private political discussion, I think my political colleagues have made clear it was about politics and campaigning, I can only point you to that detail.
“Those sorts of discussions are not required to be disclosed, I think the only exception is for senior media executives.”
Sunak engulfed by row over ‘false’ asylum statistics as 100,000 migrants still stuck in backlog
Rishi Sunak has been accused of attempting to “cook the books” after he claimed to have cleared the asylum backlog despite nearly 100,000 migrants still waiting for a decision.
The government initially said it had cleared all so-called legacy asylum claims – counted as those submitted before June 2022 – but figures published today have confirmed that 4,500 of these cases are still to be processed.
Holly Bancroft and Kate Devlin report:
Sunak engulfed by row over asylum statistics as 100,000 migrants still in backlog
Labour accused Mr Sunak of ‘barefaced lie’ after he claimed to have cleared the asylum backlog - despite nearly 100,000 migrants waiting for a decision
Sunak refuses to back home secretary’s target of reducing small boat crossings to zero this year
Rishi Sunak has refused to back his home secretary’s target to bring the number of small boats crossing the channel to zero this year, Kate Devlin reports.
No 10 said the prime minister would not set a deadline to delivering his pledge to stop the boats.
Earlier James Cleverly was asked what his target was for crossings this year and told LBC Radio: “Well, my target is to bring it down to zero. I mean, I’m completely committed…”
Asked if he was referring specifically to 2024, he said: “That’s my target. My target is to reduce it to zero, to stop the boats. And I’m unambiguous about that.”
The prime minister’s official spokesman said the two men were united in wanting to stop the crossings.
But he would not repeat Mr Cleverly’s target.
Pushed on the 2024 target, the spokesman said the PM wanted to “stop the boats as soon as possible” but he would not “set out a deadline”.
No 10 denies Sunak was ‘wrong’ when he said backlog was cleared
Downing Street denied that Mr Sunak was “wrong” when he tweeted this morning that the backlog has been cleared, Kate Devlin reports.
This morning the prime minister wrote: “I said that this government would clear the backlog of asylum decisions by the end of 2023. That’s exactly what we’ve done.”
But provisional figures from the Home Office show 4,537 asylum applications in the legacy backlog still “awaiting an initial decision” as of December 28.
Asked if Mr Sunak was “wrong” No 10 said: “No. As I said we’ve cleared that backlog. What that entails is processing 100,000 claims as we have done. As a result of that processing there is a small number, four and a half thousand, that require additional (work)”.
Rishi Sunak accused of ‘barefaced lie’ over asylum claims
Rishi Sunak has been accused of telling a “barefaced lie” after claiming to have cleared the backlog of asylum applicants, Archie Mitchell reports.
The prime minister said he had delivered on a promise to clear the backlog of asylum decisions by the end of 2023.
“That’s exactly what we’ve done,” Mr Sunak said. But the asylum backlog is now at 98,599, figures show.
Stephen Kinnock, Labour’s shadow immigration minister, said: “The PM’s barefaced lie that he has cleared the asylum backlog would be laughable if it wasn’t such an insult to the public’s intelligence.
“Statistics published this morning by his own govt show there are still around 100,000 cases languishing in the Tories’ never-ending backlog.”
Rishi Sunak asylum claim hit by fact check: ‘The backlog has not been cleared’
Rishi Sunak’s claim to have cleared the backlog of asylum seekers was hit by a fact check, Archie Mitchell reports.
The post on X, in which the PM claimed he had delivered on a promise to clear the backlog of asylum decisions by the end of 2023, has had a “community note” added.
The note clarifies Mr Sunak’s tweet, saying: “The backlog has not been cleared.”
The asylum backlog is now at 98,599, figures show, and Labour has accused the PM of telling a “barefaced lie” over the claim.
I want to end the dilemma of choosing between career and childcare
Education secretary Gillian Keegan hopes the biggest expansion of free childcare in this country’s history will have a transformative impact on the lives of working families
Read her full comment piece here:
I want to end the parent’s dilemma of choosing between career and childcare
Education secretary Gillian Keegan hopes the biggest expansion of free childcare in this country’s history will have a transformative impact on the lives of working families
ICYMI: Junior doctors’ strike to go ahead this week amid standoff with government
Strikes by junior doctors in England will go ahead this week because unions are locked in a standoff with the government, an NHS leader has said.
NHS Confederation chief Matthew Taylor has said that a resolution is extremely unlikely as neither side is willing to budge from their position.
Holly Bancroft reports:
Junior doctors’ strike to go ahead this week amid standoff with government
Six days of NHS strike action are scheduled to start from Wednesday
Rishi Sunak: ‘I’ll put more money in your pockets’
Rishi Sunak is to kick off the general election year with a series of events promising to put more money in voters’ pockets, Archie Mitchell reports.
The prime minister will make his first public appearance of the year on Thursday and will turn his focus to the economy, arguing it has turned a corner on his watch.
He will highlight a recent national insurance tax cut and raise the prospect of more to come to entice voters, telling them he "always wanted to get tax down".
A government source told The Times: "The prime minister’s been clear he’s a strong believer in low taxes and, if it’s possible to do so responsibly, he and the chancellor will be looking at ways to keep even more money in people’s pockets this year."
Yvette Cooper: Sunak and Cleverly’s claims ‘just not true’
Yvette Cooper has slammed Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly’s claims to have cleared the backlog of asylum seekers, Archie Mitchell reports.
The shadow home secretary said the PM and Mr Cleverly have not even cleared the so-called "legacy" backlog of older asylum cases.
And she pointed to the total backlog of asylum seekers, which now stands at 98,599.
In a devastating thread on X, Ms Cooper said: "It’s one of five Sunak broken promises on asylum & small boats this year - yet another year of Tory asylum chaos, of gimmicks instead of grip."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies