Rishi Sunak has refused to back his home secretary’s target to bring the number of small boats crossing the channel to zero this year.

No 10 said the prime minister would not set a deadline for delivering his pledge to stop the boats.

Earlier James Cleverly was asked what his target was for crossings this year and told LBC Radio: “Well, my target is to bring it down to zero. I mean, I’m completely committed…”

Asked if he was referring specifically to 2024, he said: “That’s my target. My target is to reduce it to zero, to stop the boats. And I’m unambiguous about that.”

The prime minister’s official spokesman said the two men were united in wanting to stop the crossings.

But he would not repeat Mr Cleverly’s target. Pushed on the 2024 target, the spokesman said the PM wanted to “stop the boats as soon as possible” but he would not “set out a deadline”.