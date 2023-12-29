‘Move on’ from James Cleverly date rape joke, Tory MP says

Tory MP Dame Caroline Dinenage has suggested it is time to “move on” from James Cleverly’s spiking joke.

The home secretary has faced calls to quit after last week joking about putting a date rape drug in his wife’s drink - hours after the Home Office announced plans to crack down on spiking.

However, no action will be taken against him as prime minister Rishi Sunak “considers the matter closed”.

“It was a very ill-judged comment, but James has owned that comment and apologised,” Dame Caroline told Sky News on Friday 29 December.

“So let’s move on,” she added, calling it a “silly remark”.