James Cleverly should be “thoroughly ashamed of himself” over his date rape joke, Emily Thornberry has said.

No action will be taken against the home secretary, as prime minister Rishi Sunak “considers the matter closed”.

Mr Cleverly has faced calls to quit after last week joking about putting a date rape drug in his wife’s drink - hours after the Home Office announced plans to crack down on spiking.

“That is not funny. It is a really nasty and frightening joke and he should be thoroughly ashamed of himself,” Ms Thornberry told Good Morning Britain on Thursday 28 December.