Rishi Sunak proposed a new “down-blousing” offence while Liz Truss offered a law against misogynistic street harassment as the Tory leadership contenders unveiled plans of crackdown on violence against women and girls.

Mr Sunak said he would create a new emergency task force to hunt down grooming gangs as well as tightening the law to ensure perpetrators remain behind bars for longer.

And Ms Truss said she would make wolf-whistling and cat-calling a criminal offence if elected as prime minister.

The foreign secretary pitched to overhaul the way police deals with abuse in public places through the creation of a new stand-alone criminal offence for street harrassment which would include a range of offences, including leering, intrusive staring, sexual propositioning and indecent exposure.

The announcements come as the pair began their summer tour across the country, taking questions from the party members who would decide the leader succeeding Boris Johnson in the premiership race