✕ Close Related video: MP who made Rayner complaint unable to explain what offence he thinks she committed

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Downing Street has ruled out making concessions on its Safety of Rwanda Bill as MPs rejected a series of amendments by peers, in fresh parliamentary “ping pong”.

MPs have voted against several efforts by Lords to change the legislation intended to clear the way for asylum-seekers who cross the Channel in small boats to be deported to Rwanda.

Peers on Tuesday voted to amend the legislation for a third time.

The government had been reportedly considering concessions, including exemptions for Afghans who assisted British forces, but the prime minister’s official spokesman ruled out any such move.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer accused “billionaires” Rishi Sunak and Tory peer Lord Ashcroft of “smearing a working class woman”, his deputy, Angela Rayner.

The pair have criticised Ms Rayner over the sale of her former council house, suggesting she may have failed to pay capital gains tax or given false information.

Earlier it was reported that the police probe was looking at several allegations including tax relating to the sale.

Also at Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak refused to rule out cuts to the NHS and state pensions to fund a £46bn national insurance giveaway.