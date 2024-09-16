✕ Close Trevor Phillips calls Labour 'a miserable bunch'

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet with his Italian counterpart in Rome today to discuss plans to tackle illegal migration.

The right-wing Italian government, led by Giorgia Meloni, has seen a 60 per cent drop in illegal migration in the past year and recently signed a controversial deal with Albania.

Sir Keir has signalled he is open to pursuing an arrangement similar to Italy’s migration deal with Albania, whereby asylum seekers will be held in the Balkan state while their claims are processed.

Sir Keir will be joined by the new lead of the Border Security Command, former NPCC chair Martin Hewitt.

The PM, who announced he was axing the Conservative’s Rwanda policy as one of his first moves in office, declared there would be “no more gimmicks” to curb migration.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has dismissed the similarities between the Italian’s deal with Albania and the Tories Rwanda policy.

“It’s very, very different. So the arrangement that they have in place – and look, it’s not working yet, so we don’t know how it will play out – but it is a very, very different approach,” she told Good Morning Britain.