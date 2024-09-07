Former prime minister Tony Blair discusses his new book On Leadership: Lessons for the 21st Century in a wide-ranging interview with The Independent’s editor-in-chief, Geordie Greig.

Touching upon his experience of power and leadership, Blair spoke of meeting and trying to work with the likes of Vladimir Putin on the world stage, what Brexit, the past 14 years under the Conservatives showcases about political decision-making and how Silvio Berlusconi helped deliver the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Blair also discusses his marriage to Cherie Blair and the advice he has given to his children.