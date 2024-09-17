✕ Close Labour MP defends Starmer over donor row: 'He's an Arsenal fan'

Diane Abbott has accused Sir Keir Starmer of treating her like a “non-person” after it was reported that the Tories’ largest donor had said she made him want to “hate all Black women” and “should be shot”.

Warning that comments such as those attributed to Frank Hester – who bankrolled the Tory election campaign – “wind up a certain sort of nutcase and it makes you more vulnerable”, the veteran Labour MP told the BBC that Sir Keir “never reached out to me personally and did treat me as a non-person”.

And in remarks to ITV News, Ms Abbott claimed that allies of the PM had been “determined to get rid of me in the same way they got rid of my colleague Jeremy Corbyn”, insisting the Guardian article over which she was suspended had been used as an “excuse” to do so.

It came as Sky News reported that Sir Keir will not be investigated by the parliamentary commissioner for standards over the late declaration of clothes given to his wife Victoria by Labour donor Lord Alli, after Tory demands for a probe.