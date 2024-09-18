UK politics live: John Major says Rwanda scheme was ‘un-British’ as Lady Starmer ‘gifted Taylor Swift tickets’
Sir John Major says Rwanda scheme was worse than 18th century deportations of convicts to Australia
Former Tory prime minister Sir John Major has lambasted the scheme pursued by Rishi Sunak’s government to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as “un-Conservative, un-British ... and unconscionable”.
Sir John said he had not made any public pronouncements for some time because he found little to like about the last Tory government, describing the plans first set in motion by Boris Johnson to fly asylum-seekers to East Africa as worse than the 18th century deportations of convicts to Australia.
His intervention came as the row over Sir Keir Starmer’s acceptance of tens of thousands of pounds-worth of gifts continued, as The Telegraph reported that his wife Lady Victoria had accepted free Taylor Swift concert tickets.
While the pair were photographed attending the singer’s Eras tour at Wembley Stadium in June, it is alleged that Lady Victoria – and several cabinet members – also acceped free tickets to another of the star’s concerts in August.
Sir Keir has been facing questions over the numerous gifts he has accepted after initially failing to declare a £5,000 donation from ex-Asos chair Lord Waheed Alli to pay for dresses for his wife.
Jenrick repeats call for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps to be proscribed
Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick has urged the government to proscribe Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, describing it as the “world’s chief sponsor of terror”.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Jenrick said: “David Lammy told how Labour’s government would ban the IRGC, again and again. Now, he tells us climate change is a bigger threat.”
Mr Lammy, the foreign secretary, announced sanctions against more than 400 IRGC-affiliated people and entities earlier this month, and said he will soon introduce further regulations to “bolster existing bans on the export of goods and technology significant to Iran’s production of drones and missiles”.
Mr Jenrick was among Conservatives who called for the organisation to be proscribed as a terrorist organisation, but then-foreign secretary Lord Cameron said in April that such a move “would effectively end diplomatic relations” with Iran and would in many way weaken Britain’s hand.
“When it comes to delivering a very direct message to the Iranians... I want to have that conversation myself, I don’t want to ring up my French counterpart and say ‘could you message the Iranians with this message?’,” Lord Cameron said at the time.
Lady Starmer ‘accepted gift of Taylor Swift tickets'
Ed Davey says he would like to see Kamala Harris defeat Trump
Sir Ed Davey said he would like to see Kamala Harris defeat Donald Trump at the US election in November.
People who are “decent, kind, united” are “the true patriots in our country”, the Liberal Democrat leader told delegates and activists at the Lib Dem conference Brighton.
Sir Ed added: “Conference, we will never stop applauding our patriots in our country. Conference, these are the values our politics needs now, more than ever to resist the rise of the extremists - not just at home but around the world too.
“With Vladimir Putin waging his brutal war in Ukraine, with the terrible humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Hamas’s terrorist atrocities on October 7, hostages still held captive, the continuing illegal occupations, and the threat of regional escalation, with the looming spectre of a second Trump presidency.
“How I hope and pray to see Kamala Harris defeat him this November. At a time of such instability and uncertainty, it is our values that must prevail: decency, compassion, community, respect for the rule of law.”
Ed Miliband says he is ‘still in politics’ because of climate fight
Speaking to the Energy UK conference, the government’s energy security and net-zero minister Ed Miliband said: “It’s an absolutely enormous privilege to be working with business and indeed civil society on the most important challenges facing our country and our world.
“I confess I am at one and the same time energised by the task and also conscious of the deep responsibility it carries. We know the stakes of action versus inaction.
“We know we can only deliver energy security, lower bills and good jobs for today’s generations if we become a clean energy superpower.
“And we can only deliver climate security for future generations, including Emma’s daughter, by showing global climate leadership, built on the power of our example. That is the summary of what this government is setting about doing.
And when the prime minister talks about mission-driven government, this is what he means. The people in this room are what he means. Working together with government for energy independence, lower bills, good jobs, and a healthy environment we can pass on to future generations.
“I have absolute faith that together we can do great things for our country and our world. I am still in politics because of how much I care about this fight.”
New Labour general secretary appointed
Hollie Ridley has been appointed as Labour’s new general secretary by the party’s National Executive Committee.
Ms Ridley, who joined Labour as a trainee organiser in 2011, said: “The Labour Party is the greatest vehicle for social progress in British history. But we can only do that when we win.
“Keir has shown that the Labour Party is at its best when it is outward facing and focussed on the needs of the British people. I look forward to working with him to deliver that in the years ahead.”
Sir Keir Starmer said: “I want to congratulate Hollie on her appointment as general secretary. Hollie is an outstanding leader who played a critical role in the general election campaign. She brings experience, expertise and a clear vision about what is needed for continued electoral success.”
She takes over the post from David Evans, who became general secretary in 2020.
How has Italy reduced small boat arrivals by more than 60% in a year?
Having visited Rome this week, Sir Keir Starmer claimed that Britain can learn lessons from Italy on how to reduce migration, after far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration saw small boat arrivals fall by more than 60 per cent this year.
Italy has long struck a hard line against migration, with deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini having tightened asylum seekers’ access to support and public services. He could now face six years in jail for preventing a boat carrying more than 100 people from docking in Italy in 2019.
But the country’s hardline policies and rhetoric had failed to prevent cross-Mediterranean migration to Italy from continuing to rise dramatically until the fall seen this year, which has been widely attributed to controversial deals struck with the north African nations from which most boats depart.
You can read more details here on the approach Britain’s PM has praised:
How Italy has reduced small boat arrivals and what is the Albania scheme?
Sir Keir Starmer says he is looking to Italy for answers on how to reduce Channel crossings
Lib Dem leader compares Tory leadership race to ‘new reality TV show'
The Conservative leadership contest has been compared to a “new TV reality show” called “Strictly Come Pandering” by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.
Referring to the race, which is due to continue at Conservative Party Conference, Sir Ed said: “Look at the quartet heading to Birmingham in a fortnight to audition for the job of Conservative leader.
“They really are scraping the bottom of the barrel with these new TV reality shows, aren’t they?
“I hear they’re planning to call it Strictly Come Pandering.
“Or maybe The Great British Blame Off.
“Or maybe just Pointless.”
Labour minister defends Starmer over donor row: ‘He’s an Arsenal fan’
Labour minister Dame Angela Eagle defended the prime minister after he accepted more than £65,000 in gifts in the nine months to May, including football away games and concert tickets.
The Home Office minister was quizzed about the donations by Sky News presenter Kay Burley on Tuesday’s breakfast show
Burley said: “The freebies include the Royal Box at Wimbledon, hospitality at a Coldplay concert, Arsenal away games. How does that align with the son of a toolmaker, man of the people image?”
Dame Angela replied: “I think he’s an Arsenal fan, it takes all things I suppose.”
