Rishi Sunak tops a tactical voting hit list in plan for Tory wipeout

A tactical voting hit list has been produced by campaign group Best for Britain which has placed removing Rishi Sunak from his Richmond seat in Yorkshire as the top priority.

Other prominant targets on the list are leadership hopefuls Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman and Penny Mordaunt with home secretary James Cleverly and Priti Patel also under threat.

It comes after MRP polling over the weekend suggested the Conservatives could end up with a historic low number seats with a mere 72.

Best for Britain are making recommendations in 452 seats recommending with 370 for Labour, 69 for the Lib Dems, seven for the SNP, three for the Greens and two for Plaid Cymru.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is returning to the campaign trail on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

In Clacton they are recommending a vote for Labour to stop Reform UK’s Nigel Farage.

Best for Britain said: “The damage of 14 years of mismanagement by this Government will take years to repair. Significant improvements like democratic reforms, fixing the Brexit deal and meaningful climate action could take even longer.

“For this reason, it is important that this Government is dealt a massive blow at the election to reduce the chance of them securing power again after five years. Tactical voting can ensure they return the smallest number of MPs possible.

”The current Conservative Party is almost unrecognisable from the one that took office in 2010. Similar to the Republicans in the USA, populists within the Conservative Party will seek to further radicalise their policy platform even in opposition, moving it further to the right and focused on both increasing divisions in the UK and removing democratic safeguards. Tactical voting can remove people like this from positions of influence within the parliamentary Conservative party.

“Our MRP analysis showed that many high profile Conservatives could be at risk if people vote tactically including Jacob Rees Mogg, Suella Braverman and Liz Truss. Tactical voting will be essential to preventing Nigel Farage gaining a foothold in Parliament and frustrating his ambition to take over the Tory Party.”

