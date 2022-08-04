Tory leadership debate - live: Calls mount for ‘Fizz with Liz’ sleaze probe as rivals face new clash
Foreign secretary could face investigation over funding of champagne dinner
Tory leadership race: Liz Truss insists U-turn over regional pay policy shows she is ‘decisive’
Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called for an investigation to be launched into Liz Truss’s apparent failure to declare thousands of pounds donated to an event where she schmoozed Tory MPs in her leadership bid.
As Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak prepared for another live hustings debate, this time on Sky News, Labour appealed to the cabinet secretary.
And the Liberal Democrats wrote to the parliamentary commissioner for standards, asking her to open an investigation into the funding of a hospitality event, including champagne, attended by around a dozen Conservative MPs.
The Independent has revealed how she did not declare the thousands of pounds put towards the “Fizz with Liz” dinner, although MPs are obliged to disclose hospitality worth more than £300.
The event was paid for by club owner, multimillionaire aristocrat Robin Birley.
Ms Truss has been the front runner in the contest to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, winning the support of Sajid Javid, who said Rishi Sunak’s plan to balance the books following the economic devastation wrought by the Covid pandemic is “riskier” than her pledge to cut taxes.
Tonight’s leadership debate is due to start at 8pm. Stay tuned here for key developments.
Analysis: what a grim economic outlook means for the Tories
While not universally true, generally Conservative governments have won elections during an economic slump, or shortly after, and especially in an air of crisis, writes Sean O’Grady:
Labour calls for ‘Fizz with Liz sleaze’ probe
Liz Truss is facing the possibility of her first major sleaze probe over claims she failed to declare “murky donations” related to her leadership campaign.
Labour has appealed to the cabinet secretary to open an investigation into the Tory frontrunner over funding for a so-called “Fizz with Liz” champagne dinner, and the Liberal Democrats have written to the parliamentary commissioner for standards. Jon Stone reports:
Labour frontbencher likens energy bill non-payment campaign to poll tax response
A Labour frontbencher has likened a supposedly 70,000-strong campaign for people to refuse to pay their energy bills in protest at soaring prices to the response to Margaret Thatcher’s poll tax.
Asked what he would say to those thinking of cancelling their direct debits, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden told LBC: “Well it reminds me a little bit of a long time ago when we had the poll tax.”
He added: “There were campaigns around at that time not to pay and I would caution people against that because I don’t want to add to people’s difficulties of paying their bills with legal action and other consequences like that.
“But what I would say is: I’ve been on the doorsteps here in Wolverhampton talking to people about this in recent days and people typically last year were paying maybe £150 a month for their energy, they’re now paying £300 a month, and it’s going to go up to £400 or more in the autumn.
“I don’t believe that the help announced by the government so far is going to meet the difficulty of people’s circumstances and they’re going to have to do more because people simply will not be able to cope.”
Amazon pay rise offer ‘sounds pitiful’, says Labour frontbencher
Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury has denounced a 35p pay rise offered to protesting Amazon workers in Tilbury as “pitiful”.
Pat McFadden told LBC: “When it comes to the individual percentages and so on, that always has to be negotiated between the employees and the employer but 35 pence an hour sounds like a pitiful rise given the circumstances that people are facing this year.”
The GMB union has said that the workers in Essex are seeking a £2-an-hour pay rise.
Less than a third of voters believe Tories deserve re-election, polling finds
Less than a third of the British public believe the Conservatives deserve to be re-elected – but many remain unconvinced that Labour is ready to take over, new polling suggests.
According to a poll by Ipsos, just 31 per cent of the public think the Tories deserve to continue in power, compared with 52 per cent who believe they do not.
The figures have changed little since April, when 51 per cent said the government did not deserve to be re-elected, and represent only a slight improvement compared with January when the Tories were mired in the Partygate scandal, at which point just 28 per cent thought they should remain in power.
However, the survey of 1,000 British adults carried out at the end of July found only 37 per cent thought Labour was ready to take over, down from 38 per cent in January.
In April 2010, some 47 per cent said they thought David Cameron’s Conservatives were ready to take office, as they did in the following month, rising to 55 per cent who said the same for Tony Blair’s Labour Party a month before they swept to power in May 1997.
Keiran Pedley, director of politics at Ipsos UK, said that while there is “plenty of evidence that the public are not happy with how the Conservatives are running the country in several important areas”, it’s also true that the “public are not 100% sold on Labour as an alternative” and satisfaction with Sir Keir Starmer “is unspectacular by historic standards”.
Truss pledges ‘uncomfortably reminiscent of Tory missteps 50 years ago’, Thatcher’s chancellor warns
A Tory former chancellor under Margaret Thatcher has warned that Liz Truss’s economic pledges are “uncomfortably reminiscent of the missteps of the Tory government of 50 years ago”.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Lord Lawson of Blaby said: “While Liz Truss has many qualities, her plans now reportedly comprise approximately £60 billion of unfunded spending/tax cuts – and her message of reassurance about the associated inflationary risk – is, to me, uncomfortably reminiscent of the missteps of the Tory government of 50 years ago.”
He reflected that Tory chancellor Anthony Barber’s budget in 1972 was popular but led to “years of inflationary nightmare”.
Conversely, Lord Lawson said Rishi Sunak was “guided by the principles of Thatcherism” in his bid to ensure the current generation “pays its own way” rather than “saddling” the next with greater debt.
ICYMI: Truss faces fresh questions over ‘Fizz with Liz’ champagne dinner
Liz Truss is embroiled in fresh controversy after a leaked email left her facing questions over why she did not declare thousands of pounds spent on schmoozing Tory MPs in the run up to her bid to succeed Boris Johnson.
Simon Walters reports:
What is driving the policy merry-go-round of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak?
The two candidates are engaged in a policy arms race ahead of ballots arriving on Tory members’ doormats, writes Ashley Cowburn
Read Ashley’s full piece here:
Liz Truss facing first sleaze investigation over ‘murky donations’
Liz Truss is facing the possibility of her first major sleaze probe amid claims she failed to declare “murky donations” related to her leadership campaign.
Labour on Thursday appealed to Cabinet secretary to open an investigation into the Tory frontrunner over funding for a so-called “Fizz with Liz” champagne dinner.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:
