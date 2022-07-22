✕ Close Watch: Boris Johnson’s government wins confidence with 349 votes

Economists have raised alarm over the slashing plans of Liz Truss, which could fuel inflation and risk a return to austerity while busting Treasury rules.

Ms Truss pledged to bring in tax cuts of at least £30bn if she becomes PM, claiming: “My tax cuts will decrease inflation.”

The Tory leadership race favourite was dragged into a damaging row about the credibility of her strategy after she argued it would tame soaring inflation – turning economic orthodoxy on its head.

One economics professor told The Independent the claim was “ridiculous”, while the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies went further, also highlighting the danger for public services and spending rules.

According to a new poll, Ms Truss has a huge lead over her rival Rishi Sunak in the race to become the successor to Boris Johnson.

The foreign secretary opened up a 24-point lead after 62 per cent of the 730 Tory members that were surveyed said they would vote for her. Former chancellor Mr Sunak received 38 per cent of the vote.