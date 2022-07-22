Tory leadership - live: Liz Truss’ tax plans ‘risks inflation and return to austerity’
Sunak has said tax cuts shouldn’t be fuelled by a ‘huge borrowing spree’ that will make inflation worse
Watch: Boris Johnson’s government wins confidence with 349 votes
Economists have raised alarm over the slashing plans of Liz Truss, which could fuel inflation and risk a return to austerity while busting Treasury rules.
Ms Truss pledged to bring in tax cuts of at least £30bn if she becomes PM, claiming: “My tax cuts will decrease inflation.”
The Tory leadership race favourite was dragged into a damaging row about the credibility of her strategy after she argued it would tame soaring inflation – turning economic orthodoxy on its head.
One economics professor told The Independent the claim was “ridiculous”, while the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies went further, also highlighting the danger for public services and spending rules.
According to a new poll, Ms Truss has a huge lead over her rival Rishi Sunak in the race to become the successor to Boris Johnson.
The foreign secretary opened up a 24-point lead after 62 per cent of the 730 Tory members that were surveyed said they would vote for her. Former chancellor Mr Sunak received 38 per cent of the vote.
Truss says Sunak’s tax plan will ‘lead to a recession'
The two final candidates for the Tory leadership election have been debating their very different plans for the economy.
Liz Truss has claimed that Rishi Sunak’s tax increases risk triggering a recession.
She said: “I think the problem is that if we continue with our current economic policy, which is forecast to lead to a recession, it will be very hard for Conservatives to win an election.”
Sunak said that Truss’ plans will fuel inflation and erode people’s savings.
“If the government goes on a huge borrowing spree that is only going to make the situation worse,” he said. “If we don’t get a grip on inflation now, it will make families poorer in the long run.”
Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Pat McFadden, said: “Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss offer more of the same. They are the continuity candidates. Neither of them has a plan for dealing with our stagnant economy - in fact, they have both presided over it.”
Sunak hits out at Truss’s tax plans saying they will ‘erode people’s savings'
Rishi Sunak has said that Truss’s package of more than £30billion tax cuts is “unfunded” and would push up mortgage rates.
He told LBC: “If the government goes on a huge borrowing spree that is only going to make the situation worse. If we don’t get a grip on inflation now, it will make families poorer in the long run... I’m worried about the inflation that we’ve got at the moment becoming embedded and lasting far longer.
“That’s going to be so damaging for everyone listening because it’s going to erode all the savings that they’ve worked really hard to build up. It’s going to push up their mortgage rates and interest rates will have to go up very high.”
Liz Truss misrepresents leafy Leeds suburb where she grew up
Residents of Roundhay in Leeds slammed Liz Truss for suggesting that this area – where she spent her adolescence – is a place with “low expectations and…lack of opportunity”.
Questions about the integrity of Ms Truss have been raised after she described the neighbourhood – one of the most desirable in this West Yorkshire city – as at the “heart of the Red Wall”.
“She’s talking out of her arse,” said Kevin Clamp, outside the area’s Thomas Osborne craft beer pub on Thursday.
“There’s so much money round here it’s embarrassing. It’s clean, green, affluent. Most people would give their right arm to live in a place like this.”
Colin Drury has more.
Roundhay residents baffled as Liz Truss misrepresents Leeds suburb where she grew up
It’s green, affluent and has a school long-renouned for excellence - so residents are astonished Conservative leadership candidate has continually castigated area she spent her adolesence
Keir Starmer opens up about ‘burden’ of ‘beergate’ saga
Keir Starmer has opened up about his experience of the “beergate” saga, saying he “hated” being subject to a criminal investigation.
The Labour leader said the probe into claims he breached Covid rules weighed on him like a “burden”, and he was “massively pleased” when he was cleared.
Sir Keir and his deputy Angela Rayner had pledged to resign if they received fines in relation to a gathering in the offices of a local Labour MP in England’s northeast in April 2021.
“And I’m not like other people in many respects, who may say, well, it doesn’t really matter… it really meant a lot to me,” Sir Keir said.
“It was a burden that I was carrying. I’m trying not to show it of course.”
Amy Gibbons reports.
Sir Keir Starmer opens up about ‘burden’ of ‘beergate’ saga
The Labour leader says he ‘hated’ being subject to a criminal investigation, and was ‘massively pleased’ when he was cleared of breaching Covid rules.
Rishi Sunak vows to bring back Lord Geidt if he wins race to No 10
Rishi Sunak has insisted that he would reappoint an independent ethics adviser as “one of the first things” after winning the race to succeed Boris Johnson in No 10.
The former chancellor, who is competing against the foreign secretary Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest, added that he would “probably” bring back Lord Christopher Geidt if he is prepared to return.
It comes after the outgoing prime minister ignited outrage last month with plans to scrap the post of independent ethics adviser after suffering the humiliating resignations of two holders of the role.
“I thought he did a good job in the first place. I haven’t spoken with him about it, so I don’t want to put him in an awkward position,” Mr Sunak said.
Ashley Cowburn has more.
Rishi Sunak vows to bring back ethics adviser post if he wins race to No 10
‘It’ll be one of the first things I’ll do,’ former chancellor says
Brexit divorce bill jumps by £10bn, government admits
The Brexit divorce bill negotiated by Boris Johnson has increased by nearly £10bn compared to the official estimate when the UK left the EU, ministers have admitted.
The Treasury slipped out an “updated government estimated of the financial settlement” in a written ministerial statement on Thursday as MPs headed back to their constituencies for summer recess.
The statement, from chief secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, says the bill is now £42.5bn, which “shows an increase against the original range”.
Jon Stone reports.
Brexit divorce bill jumps by £10 billion, government quietly admits
New figure of £42.5bn slipped out by Treasury as MPs head home for summer recess
Boris Johnson could face bypoll if suspended
Boris Johnson could face a by-election if he is found to have misled the parliament in the Partygate investigation, according to a report from the privileges committee.
The outgoing prime minister is facing a parliamentary inquiry over what he told in the House of Commons regarding the parties in Downing Street during the lockdown.
If found that he misled the MPs about the events, he is likely to be suspended from the Commons for 10 days and face a recall petition.
This means voters in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency could force a by-election for the seat.
ICYMI: Rishi Sunak rejects bringing forward income tax cut
In case you missed it...
Rishi Sunak has abandoned his promises to accelerate a cut to income tax in order to present himself as the more sensible candidate compared to his leadership rival Liz Truss.
The former chancellor has put down foreign secretary Ms Truss’s fiscal plans as “fairytale” economics.
Now, to fashion himself as the candidate that would be most trustworthy with the nation’s money, he is pressing the breaks on his plans for a 1p reduction to the basic 20p tax rate to be brought forward from spring 2024 to autumn 2023.
Read the full story here by deputy political editor Rob Merrick
Rishi Sunak rejects earlier income tax cut to counter Liz Truss’ popularity
Former chancellor’s pitch is ‘fiscal responsibility’ – but he is under pressure to accelerate planned 1p cut off 20p rate
Truss ‘to spend on social care and reverse tax rise' she voted for
Liz Truss said that – if she became prime minister – she would press on with plans to spend on social care despite also planning to reverse the current hike to national insurance.
The Tory leadership candidate was asked during her visit to Peterborough where the money would come from to tackle the NHS backlog.
Last year, foreign secretary Ms Truss voted in favour of the increase in national insurance rates.
Now she said: “I am going to proceed with that spending on social care. We can afford it within our budgets. We didn’t have to do the national insurance rise.
“It’s still the case that under my plans we can start paying back the debt within three years.”
Sunak says: ‘I stopped UK sleepwalking into another lockdown’
Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak has said the country was “hours away” from another national coronavirus lockdown in December but he stepped in and stopped it.
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 was spreading fast in December 2021, and prime minister Boris Johnson called on the nation to get their booster jabs.
Speaking on Tonight With Andrew Marr on LBC, former chancellor Mr Sunak said: “What I did in December was fly back from a Government trip I was on overseas and I flew back to this country to stop us sleepwalking into a national lockdown, because we were hours away from a press conference that was going to lock this country down again because of Omicron.
“And I came back and fought very hard against the system because I believed that would be the wrong thing for this country, with all the damage it would have done to businesses, to children’s education, to people’s lives.”
Mr Sunak made the comments during the Tory leadership race, in which he is going head-to-head with foreign secretary Liz Truss in a bid to succeed Mr Johnson.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies