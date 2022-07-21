Tory leadership - live: Liz Truss denies tax cut ‘gamble’ of over £30bn would fuel inflation
The International Monetary Fund’s UK head warned against tax cuts, suggesting they might boost inflation
Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has admitted her plan to cut taxes would cost the UK £30bn-£38bn a year – but denied such borrowing would fuel inflation.
In comments that surprised experts, Ms Truss said: “My tax cuts will decrease inflation … It’s not a gamble.”
Asked on Radio 4’s Today programme to identify leading economists who agreed with her approach, Ms Truss, who has come under fire from rival Rishi Sunak over her tax-cutting proposal, named the right-wing Brexiteer Patrick Minford.
This week the International Monetary Fund’s UK head warned against tax cuts, suggesting they might boost inflation.
The foreign secretary also said she would have liked Boris Johnson to continue as Prime Minister - despite promising to tear up the economic plans he presided over.
And she said she had been wrong to back remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum.
Meanwhile, the former chancellor declared himself as a Thatcherite. The pair tried to win over the support of local politicians today when they participated in the private hustings for the Conservative Councillors’ Association.
Change of PM could herald ‘new start’ in Brussels-London relationship
The EU is hopeful a change in UK prime minister will herald a “new start” in relations between Brussels and London, a senior Irish minister has said.
Foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney said he does not have a preference between Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership contest.
However, he expressed hope that whoever succeeds Boris Johnson steps away from the contentious move to override Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol by way of domestic legislation at Westminster.
Mr Coveney was speaking in Belfast ahead of meetings with local politicians to discuss the ongoing power-sharing impasse at Stormont triggered by the DUP’s refusal to reenter a devolved executive in protest at the Irish Sea trading arrangements.
Who exactly are the 160,000 Tory members who will choose the next prime minister?
Tory MPs have now voted five times to narrow the field of their leadership race down to just two candidates. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will go head-to-head, and the winner will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.
Unlike the previous rounds, however, this one has a broader electorate: Tory members will get to vote on which of the pair becomes party leader.
We can expect to see the tenor of the race shift as candidates try to appeal beyond the parliament party, and to the membership in general. But who are these people?
UK to send more artillery guns and hundreds of drones to Ukraine
The UK will send thousands of shells and weapons to Ukraine in the coming weeks as it steps up its support against Russia’s invasion.
Britain will supply Ukraine will 50,000 artillery shells, hundreds of drones and anti-tank weapons, defence secretary Ben Wallace announced in an update to Parliament today.
More than 20 M109 155mm self-propelled guns and 36 L119 105mm artillery guns will soon arrive from the UK.
Counter-battery radar systems and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine’s existing Soviet era artillery will also follow, he added.
Sunak wins over one councillor but others undecided
A Tory councillor said Rishi Sunak won him over in private leadership hustings with the Conservative Councillors’ Association.
Councillor Ben Mabbett, from Vale of White Horse District Council in Oxfordshire, said Mr Sunak has a more realistic plan for the country than MsTruss.
He told the PA news agency: “I was very much a floating voter before this time because there were so many good candidates in the leadership election, so I was really open-minded.
“I’m ready for Rishi now. He had some great answers to questions, he has a sensible plan and actually, I think he’s got a more realistic plan for the country and something that I think will go over better with the electorate”.
Mr Sunak was more convincing on topics including social care, housing and environment, Mr Mabbett said.
But councillor Rhys Smithson from Colchester said he was still undecided after the closed session, but was leaning slightly towards Ms Truss.
He said: “They’re both very, very different, different approaches, different ideas.
“If I had to put money on anything, I would say Sunak is probably more grown up, but I would say Truss is more passionate.
“Truss will appeal more to members, I think Sunak will appeal more to the electorate”.
Mordaunt hits back at ‘laziness’ jibes
Penny Mordaunt has taken aim at her ministerial boss by joking she was “amazed” to be back at the Commons despatch box given her “reported work ethic” — while standing next to her.
But her supporters lavished praise on her as she returned to her frontbench duties after being knocked out of the leadership race.
Truss brands Thatcher claims ‘sexist and frustrating’
Ms Truss has denied that she has been modelling herself on former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, suggesting comparisons to the former Tory leader were sexist. It was “frustrating that female politicians always get compared to Margaret Thatcher”, she said. Thomas Kingsley reports:
Badger-cull protesters greet Truss
Ms Truss was met by badger-cull protesters as she arrived for a hustings with Conservative councillors.
The leadership contender smiled as she walked into the Local Government Association’s offices in Westminster, but questions by reporters were drowned out by the noisy demonstration.
A dozen protesters, one wearing a badger costume, chanted: “Save our badgers, stop the cull”, as Ms Truss walked past.
As environment secretary, she reportedly changed the badger licensing criteria so that the badger cull could be rolled out.
Ms Truss‘s rival, Rishi Sunak, was still being grilled by local government politicians in a private session inside.
Journalists share bespoke Ready for Rishi merchandise as the Tory leader hopeful begins his hustings campaign in Westminster today
A box provided to reporters includes a can of Coco cola, a chocolate bar and a customised bottle of factor-50 sun lotion.
A message in the box reads: “Looking forward to seeing you out on the road. Just a little something to make sure you protect yourself in this hot weather.
“After all, we wouldn’t want anyone going red.”
