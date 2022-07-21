✕ Close Watch: Boris Johnson’s government wins confidence with 349 votes

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has admitted her plan to cut taxes would cost the UK £30bn-£38bn a year – but denied such borrowing would fuel inflation.

In comments that surprised experts, Ms Truss said: “My tax cuts will decrease inflation … It’s not a gamble.”

Asked on Radio 4’s Today programme to identify leading economists who agreed with her approach, Ms Truss, who has come under fire from rival Rishi Sunak over her tax-cutting proposal, named the right-wing Brexiteer Patrick Minford.

This week the International Monetary Fund’s UK head warned against tax cuts, suggesting they might boost inflation.

The foreign secretary also said she would have liked Boris Johnson to continue as Prime Minister - despite promising to tear up the economic plans he presided over.

And she said she had been wrong to back remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Meanwhile, the former chancellor declared himself as a Thatcherite. The pair tried to win over the support of local politicians today when they participated in the private hustings for the Conservative Councillors’ Association.