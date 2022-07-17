Tory leadership race - live: Sunak woos Brexiteers as Mordaunt defends gender ID stance
Former chancellor vows to fast-track ripping up EU laws if he becomes prime minister
Rishi Sunak is pledging to scrap hundreds of remaining EU laws and regulations if he wins the race for the Tory crown in a fresh pitch to win over Brexiteers.
The former chancellor has said, if elected, he would appoint a Brexit minister to go through the remaining 2,400 EU laws still on the statute book.
Meanwhile, leadership frontrunner Penny Mordaunt has hit back at fresh claims that she supported gender self-identification when she was a government equalities minister.
In the first public debate Kemi Badenoch and foreign secretary Liz Truss, claimed Ms Mordaunt had backed a push for self-ID for those who wish to transition.
Ms Mordaunt has denied the claims and said while she had ordered a review of the Gender Recognition Act, she was not in favour of self-identification and would “not have divorced it from healthcare”.
However, The Sunday Times said it had seen leaked government papers which appeared to suggest she was in favour of removing at least one element of the medical process required for transgender people to legally transition.
It comes as the remaining five contenders still in the contest are preparing for the second televised debate to be screened on ITV on Sunday evening.
Sunak vows to ditch EU laws and regulations
They would be instructed to come forward with the first set of recommendations for rules to be scrapped or changed within 100 days of Mr Sunak entering No 10.
In a statement setting out his proposals, Mr Sunak stressed that he had always backed Brexit, even though he had been warned it could damage his political career, because it was the “right thing” for the country.
Mr Sunak said: “We need to capitalise on these opportunities by ditching the mass of unnecessary regulations and low-growth mentality we’ve inherited from the EU.
“I have a plan, if elected prime minister, to have scrapped or reformed, by the time of the next election, all the EU law, red tape, and bureaucracy still on our statute book that is holding back our economy.
“As prime minister, I would go further and faster in using the freedoms Brexit has given us to cut the mass of EU regulations and bureaucracy holding back our growth.
“If we do this, we can get our economy growing quickly again and become the most prosperous country in Europe.”
Mordaunt hits back at claims she supported gender self-identification
Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt has hit back at fresh claims that she supported gender self-identification when she was a government equalities minister.
In the first televised debate on Friday, former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who also has responsibility for equality issues, claimed Ms Mordaunt had backed a push for self-ID for those who wish to transition.
Ms Mordaunt strongly challenged the claims. She said that while she had ordered a review of the Gender Recognition Act, she was not in favour of self-identification and would “not have divorced it from healthcare”.
However The Sunday Times said it had seen government papers which appeared to suggest she was in favour of removing at least one element of the medical process required for transgender people to legally transition.
It said another paper from February 2020 confirmed that the Government’s support for self-identification ended after she was replaced as the minister in charge.
In response, a spokesman for her campaign said the papers seen by The Sunday Times made clear that all the ministers involved at the time had been in favour of maintaining medical involvement in the process.
“The fact that so much of this contest has been distracted by side issues instead of the cost-of-living crisis impacting millions of people, is a major disappointment,” the spokesman said.
“Arguing about policy is one thing, but questioning Penny’s values and integrity must be challenged. To be clear, on the issue of self ID, leaked documents prove that all ministers in the department wanted to maintain medical involvement, including Penny. Other ministers can back this up.”
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s politics coverage, bringing you the latest news and analysis from the heart of Westminster.
