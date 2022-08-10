Jump to content
Liveupdated1660105302

Tory leadership - live: Liz Truss called out for ‘cheap’ jibe as Sunak denies stabbing Johnson in back

Asked if she would sit down with Johnson and Sunak to agree support on rising energy bills, Truss calls the idea ‘bizarre’

Shweta Sharma
Wednesday 10 August 2022 05:21
Tom Newton Dunn calls Truss's media attack 'cheap' after she apologises at end of hustings

Liz Truss was criticised for her repeated “cheap” jibes at the media by Talk TV host Tom Newton Dunn at the end of the latest Tory leadership hustings event, after she blamed journalists for Boris Johnson’s downfall.

The foreign secretary, who is the front runner in the race to succeed Mr Johnson as prime minister, had accused “some of the media” of trying to “talk our country down” in the event and said Newton Dunn asked questions in a “leftwing way”.

“For the record, that’s the third time you’ve attacked the media – a lot of which supports your campaign,” Newton Dunn said at one point. At the end of the event he told Ms Truss her jibes at the media were “cheap – and you know it”.

Ms Truss also dismissed calls to get together with Mr Johnson and her rival Rishi Sunak to discuss the cost of living crisis and agree upon a support package before the Tory leadership contest concludes, branding it “bizarre”.

1660102611

Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for 10 August 2022 where we provide the latest on the Tory leadership race and everything that is buzzing in Westminster.

Shweta Sharma10 August 2022 04:36

