Tory leadership - live: Liz Truss called out for ‘cheap’ jibe as Sunak denies stabbing Johnson in back
Asked if she would sit down with Johnson and Sunak to agree support on rising energy bills, Truss calls the idea ‘bizarre’
Liz Truss was criticised for her repeated “cheap” jibes at the media by Talk TV host Tom Newton Dunn at the end of the latest Tory leadership hustings event, after she blamed journalists for Boris Johnson’s downfall.
The foreign secretary, who is the front runner in the race to succeed Mr Johnson as prime minister, had accused “some of the media” of trying to “talk our country down” in the event and said Newton Dunn asked questions in a “leftwing way”.
“For the record, that’s the third time you’ve attacked the media – a lot of which supports your campaign,” Newton Dunn said at one point. At the end of the event he told Ms Truss her jibes at the media were “cheap – and you know it”.
Ms Truss also dismissed calls to get together with Mr Johnson and her rival Rishi Sunak to discuss the cost of living crisis and agree upon a support package before the Tory leadership contest concludes, branding it “bizarre”.
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for 10 August 2022 where we provide the latest on the Tory leadership race and everything that is buzzing in Westminster.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies