Truss and Sunak TalkTV debate suddenly taken off air after big crash

Rishi Sunak has announced he would scrap VAT on all domestic energy bills for the next year, saving the average household £160, were he to replace Boris Johnson in No 10.

The move is part of the former chancellor’s “winter plan” to tackle inflation and the cost of living crisis, which, his campaign team says, stands in contrast to the inflationary £55 billion of fiscal commitments Liz Truss has made.

The Tory leadership hopeful said he would also undertake major supply side reforms aimed at bringing down costs.

It comes after the second live head-to-head between Mr Truss and Mr Sunak was been cancelled after the debate’s moderator fainted mid-broadcast.

The Sun’s Showdown: The Fight for No 10 was abruptly taken off air after a big crash was heard in the TV studio.

In the few seconds before screens went blank, Ms Truss could be seen stepping off the podium where she was speaking with a concerned expression on her face.

TalkTV, the broadcaster hosting tonight’s debate, issued a statement confirming reports that political editor Kate McCann collapsed just over 30 minutes into presenting tonight’s proceedings.